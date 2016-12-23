Six of the Best: Films to see on the big screen this Christmas

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY ★★★

Directed by Gareth Edwards. Starring Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Forest Whitaker. 12A cert, gen release, 133 min

We join a group of rebels as they seek information that will help Luke Skywalker blow up the Death Star at the end of the film that some call Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. Jones is excellent as the head tearaway, but the rest of the characterisations are painfully thin. Happily, a cracking final conflagration lifts the film out of the ordinary. Satisfactory, mid-ranking Star Wars fare. DC Review/Trailer

SULLY ★★★★ Directed by Clint Eastwood. Starring Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, Anna Gunn, Autumn Reeser, Holt McCallany, Jamey Sheridan.12A cert, gen release, 96 min Eastwood finds an ideal subject in the story of Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Hanks), the pilot who landed a stricken airliner on the Hudson on 2009. It works fine. Hanks wisely eschews his trademark twinkle in favour of furrowed analytics. There will be no high-fiving with First Officer Jeffrey Skiles (Eckhart). The absence of buddyism ensures that the fleeting moments of camaraderie between them feel entirely sincere. Hard to resist. TB Review/Trailer

BALLERINA ★★★

Directed by Eric Summer, Éric Warin. Voices of Elle Fanning, Dane DeHaan, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen. G cert, gen release, 89 min

The Belle Époque is in full swing, and wannabe ballerina Félicie (Fanning) dreams of escaping life in a Breton orphanage, and running away to the capital. One wacky chase scene later, she and best friend Victor (DeHaan), an aspiring inventor, are on their way to Paris, where she hopes to train at the Académie Royale de Musique. Perfectly amiable kids’ animation that will remind almost nobody of Black Swan. TB Review/Trailer

ARRIVAL ★★★★★

Directed by Denis Villeneuve. Starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Nathaly Thibault, Mark O’Brien 12A cert, gen release, 116 min

Adams plays a linguist asked to interpret visiting aliens in a tricky, gorgeous, intellectually satisfying drama from the director of Sicario and Prisoners. The intricacies of Adams’s linguistic researches remain plausible and intriguing throughout. As they progress, Arrival develops an emotional backbeat that becomes properly overwhelming in the final reel. The personal is blended with the intergalactic to singular effect. Adams is committed and nuanced. Jóhann Jóhannsson’s score is lovely. Essential. DC Review/Trailer

THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN ★★★★★

Directed by Kelly Freon Craig. Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Blake Jenner, Hayden Szeto, Haley Lu Richardson 15A cert, gen release, 99 min

Craig’s splendid directorial debut harks back to John Huges hits such as Sixteen Candles and improves on the formula by adding real-world, dank dialogue. Scooch over Mean Girls: Hormonal strife is seldom this joyous, and the tremendous verbal sparring between Steinfeld and Harrelson brings a modern, post-ironic gloss to the rat-a-tat delivery of Golden Age Hollywood comedy. Atli Örvarsson’s score adds unexpected textures to the mayhem. An unqualified delight. TB Review/Trailer

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM ★★★★

Directed by David Yates. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Carmen Ejogo, Colin Farrell 12A cert, gen release, 133 min

Against the odds, Yates’s spin-off from the Harry Potter series proves to be more coherent and emotionally grounded than any of its predecessors. Redmayne plays a sort of magical naturalist who brings the titular beast to beautifully recreated 1920s New York. Mayhem breaks out. With no real source material to fret over, the film-makers are free to make something fresh of the new film. It zips. It buzzes. And it surges with great performances. DC Review/Trailer