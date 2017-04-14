Six of the best films to see at the cinema this weekend

THE HANDMAIDEN ★★★★

Directed by Chan-wook. Starring Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo and Cho Jin-woong . Cert 18, limited release, 145 mins

Fingersmith, Sarah Waters’ story of clandestine female lovers embroiled in Victorian-era houses is reimagined as an LGBT historical drama set in Japanese-occupied Korea. Director Park Chan-wook’s film is easily the most lavish period piece of the past year, composed of striking, bewitching tableaux that could often pass for ancient scrolls or woodcuttings. The tricksy plot streamlines and improves the final messy section of the source novel, to tease and mislead even the most astute viewer. TB Review/Trailer

FAST & FURIOUS 8 ★★★

Directed by F Gary Gray. Starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood. 12A cert, gen release, 135 min

The Fast and Furious team must answer to God for not ending episode eight with a submarine ploughing its way down the Las Vegas strip. Yes, I know Nevada is inland, but that would still be among the less improbable events in this ludicrous, undeniably diverting film. Combining the narrative logic of daytime soap opera with the physics of Road Runner, no stunt is too crazy or extravagant for this barmy franchise. It’s completely stupid. It’s completely awesome. DC Review/Trailer

RAW ★★★★

Directed by Julia Ducournau. Starring Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Naït Oufella, Laurent Lucas, Joana Preiss. 18 cert, limited release, 98 min

A veterinary student, originally a vegetarian, turns to cannibalism after tasting flesh. The Franco-Belgian horror does a great job of representing the carnivorous urge as a Cronenbergian disease. What really sets Raw apart, however, is the appalling power of its disgusting images. Francis Bacon would have got on all right with the dripping flesh. Hannibal Lecter would, however, have been disgusted at the inelegant preparation of the comestibles.. DC Review/Trailer

THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE ★★★★

Directed by André Øvredal. Starring Emile Hirsch, Brian Cox, Ophelia Lovibond, Michael McElhatton, Olwen Kelly, Jane Perry. 16 cert, limited release, 86 min

Øvredal’s excellent follow up to Trollhunters cast Hirsch and Cox as father and son carrying out an autopsy on a possessed body. The characterisation is thin, but these two fine actors manage to drape flesh across the bare bones. (Apologies for the on-the-nose metaphor). The film is, however, all about the accumulation of shadowy menace, and Øvredal proves a young master of that art. A very original horror. 16 cert, lim release. DC Review/Trailer

GET OUT ★★★★★

Directed by Jordan Peele. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Milton “Lil Rel” Howery, Betty Gabriel. 15A cert, gen release, 104 min

Magnificent social horror that – in imitation of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner – sends a white girl and her black boyfriend to her parents in liberal suburbia. Here is a film about racism in a supposedly post-racial society that features few acts of explicit prejudice. The film builds elegantly from sinister omens to full-on viscera-gurgling mayhem. But Get Out has more to do with discomfort and envy than blind hatred. What a strange marvel it is. DC Review/Trailer

KONG: SKULL ISLAND ★★★★

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell. 12A cert, gen release, 118 min

Who saw this coming? Kong: Skull Island and Apocalypse Now should just get a room together. Vogt-Roberts’s hugely enjoyable semi-prequel to the recent Godzilla sends a team of Americans to the titular South Pacific island in the mid 1970s. A giant ape awaits. The characterisations are thin, but the shameless revelling in Vietnam movie culture is impossible to resist. Helicopters surge in with speakers blazing. Credence and The Stooges blare. An absolute hoot.. DC Review/Trailer