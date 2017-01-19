Pixar fans are in for a treat: sneak peaks and hidden cameos

The great sport of Easter Egg hunting has long been a passion for fans of Pixar. And the House of the Bouncy Desk Lamp, has, in turn, obliged with many sneaky peaks and hidden cameos. You don’t have to be eagle-eyed to have spotted Toy Story’s Woody in one of the alternate outtakes at the end of A Bug’s Life, or to spy the recklessly-driven Pizza Planet delivery truck in multiple movies (all, bar The Incredibles, in fact).

This week, a new video released by Disney through the Toy Story Facebook page, demonstrates that Pixar have been playing hide and seek with us – and winning - for more than two decades. Do you know that Brave’s Merida sees Monster Inc’s Sully in a wood carving? Or that Toy Story 3’s nefarious villain Lotso is a child’s plaything in Up?

Occasionally, the Pixar universe is connected in fiendishly concealed ways. Doug from Up cameos as a rat-chasing shadow in Ratatouille. A Good Dinosaur’s Arlo is swept up after a drill in Monster’s Inc. Over the years, Toy Story, in particular, has inspired many convoluted fan theories: is Andy’s mum really Jessie’s original owner, Emily? Is Toy Story 3 actually about the holocaust? Turns out, we didn’t need those tinfoil hats to find subtext.