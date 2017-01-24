Oscars: Full list of 2017 Academy Award nominees

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the 2017 Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry.

The Oscars will be handed out at a February 26th ceremony in Hollywood hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Best cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester By the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By the Sea)

Best documentary

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best foreign language film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best costume design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best song

Audition (La La Land)

Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)

City of Stars (La La Land)

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)

How Far I’ll Go (Moana)

Best sound editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best sound mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best documentary short

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best production design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar

La La Land

Passengers

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By the Sea

20th Century Women

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best animated feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best animated short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best film editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best visual effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best makeup and hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad