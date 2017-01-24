Oscars 2017: Ruth Negga nominated for Best Actress award

Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga has been nominated in the Best Actress category at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Negga’s nomination for her role in Loving was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Romantic musical La La Land led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 14 nods - a tie for the all-time record also held by Titanic and All About Eve - including the top prize of Best Picture. It will contend with sci-fi movie Arrival with eight nods; family drama Manchester by the Sea; coming of age drama Moonlight; war movie Hacksaw Ridge; Hidden Figures, about the US space program; African-American drama Fences; modern western Hell or High Water; and Indian adoption drama Lion, for the Best Picture award at the ceremony in Hollywood on February 26th.

Meryl Streep has earned her 20th Oscar nomination for her role as a tone-deaf opera singer in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Dev Patel has been nominated for his first Oscar for his supporting role in Lion.

The Slumdog Millionaire star plays a young man separated from his family using Google Earth to find his way home.

He is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category alongside Mahershala Ali for Moonlight, Jeff Bridges for Hell Or High Water, Lucas Hedges for Manchester By The Sea and Michael Shannon for Nocturnal Animals.

British actor Andrew Garfield has been nominated for the best actor Oscar for his role in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge.

Garfield will go up against Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for La La Land and Casey Affleck, nominated for Manchester By The Sea.

They are joined by Denzel Washington, who is nominated for Fences and Viggo Mortensen, nominated for Captain Fantastic.

British actress Naomie Harris has landed her first Oscar nomination in the supporting actress category for her role as a drug addict in Moonlight.

She is nominated alongside Viola Davis, who has been recognised for her role in Fences, Michelle Williams for Manchester By The Sea, Nicole Kidman who is nominated for Lion and Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures.

