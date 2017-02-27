Oscars 2017: Full list of winners from 89th Academy Awards
La La Land the big winner at awards ceremony that saw Moonlight take best picture
Best picture: Moonlight
Actor in a leading role: Casey Affleck — Manchester By The Sea
Actress in a leading role: Emma Stone — La La Land
Actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali — Moonlight
Actress in a supporting role: Viola Davis — Fences
Directing: Damien Chazelle — La La Land
Adapted screenplay: Moonlight — Barry Jenkins
Writing (Original screenplay): Manchester By The Sea — Kenneth Lonergan
Animated feature film: Zootopia
Cinematography: La La Land — Linus Sandgren
Music (Original song): City Of Stars — La La Land
Best makeup and hairstyling: Suicide Squad
Best costume design: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best documentary: OJ-Made in America
Best sound editing: Arrival
Best sound mixing: Hacksaw Ridge
Best foreign language film: The Salesman
Best animated short: Piper
Best animated feature: Zootopia
Best production design: La La Land
Best visual effects: The Jungle Book
Best film editing: Hacksaw Ridge
Best documentary short: The White Helmets
Best live-action short: Sing
Best cinematography: La La Land
Agencies