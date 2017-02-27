Oscars 2017: Full list of winners from 89th Academy Awards

La La Land the big winner at awards ceremony that saw Moonlight take best picture

Best picture: Moonlight

Actor in a leading role: Casey Affleck — Manchester By The Sea

Actress in a leading role: Emma Stone — La La Land

Actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali — Moonlight

Actress in a supporting role: Viola Davis — Fences

Directing: Damien Chazelle — La La Land

Adapted screenplay: Moonlight — Barry Jenkins

Writing (Original screenplay): Manchester By The Sea — Kenneth Lonergan

Animated feature film: Zootopia

Cinematography: La La Land — Linus Sandgren

Music (Original song): City Of Stars — La La Land

Best makeup and hairstyling: Suicide Squad

Best costume design: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best documentary: OJ-Made in America

Best sound editing: Arrival

Best sound mixing: Hacksaw Ridge

Best foreign language film: The Salesman

Best animated short: Piper

Best production design: La La Land

Best visual effects: The Jungle Book

Best film editing: Hacksaw Ridge

Best documentary short: The White Helmets

Best live-action short: Sing

