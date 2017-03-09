Nicole Kidman explains her ‘seal’ clapping at the Oscars

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has explained her unusual style of “seal” clapping at the Oscars, saying it was all down to expensive jewellery.

The way in which the actor applauded when an award was introduced on stage during the ceremony went viral on Twitter.

However, Kidman told Australian radio KIIS FM hosts Kyle and Jackie O the reason for her method of clapping was that she did not want to damage her very pricey rings.

Asked by Kyle whether her clapping was due to her jewellery, she replied: “Yes, I’m so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward!

All I have thought about today is Nicole Kidman clapping. I've just set alarms for the morning and I hope my dreams are filled with claps. pic.twitter.com/FntGWL48Lp — Sarah-Elizabeth Daly (@selizabethdaly) February 27, 2017

“I was like, gosh, I want to clap, I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’

“So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own . . . it was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it.

“It’s like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?”

Kidman wore 119 carats worth of Harry Winston diamonds at the ceremony, including a cluster diamond ring.

Her clapping prompted comparisons with a seal on social media.

Kidman was nominated for the best supporting actress Oscar for her performance in Lion, but the award was won by Fences actor Viola Davis.

PA