Michael Fassbender: ‘I’m glad fame came to me at a later stage’
The Kerry actor’s professionalism and discerning eye have kept him on the big screen
Michael Fassbender: ‘Generally actors are stubborn in their own minds.’ Photograph: GP Images/WireImage
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander in ‘The Light Between Oceans’
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michael Fassbender and Domhnall Gleeson in ‘Frank’
Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy in ‘X-Men: First Class’
Michael Fassbender and Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘12 Years a Slave’
Michael Fassbender and Liam Cunningham in ‘Hunger’
Michael Fassbender practically bounds into the room. He shakes hands vigorously and focuses a friendly eye on a mildly familiar face.
“When did we last meet?” he asks.