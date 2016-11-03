Latest Wonder Woman trailer: this is war

A new trailer for Wonder Woman has been released, featuring explosions, fights and “weapons far deadlier than you could ever imagine”.

It opens with the voice of Gal Gadot, who plays Diana Price, the alter ego of the superhero. “I used to want to save the world, this beautiful place,” she says. “But the closer you get, the more you see the great darkness within. I learned this the hard way, a long, long time ago.”

The trailer also shows Wonder Woman meeting Chris Pine’s character, Steve Trevor, who tells her he has come to stop “the war to end all wars”.

Wonder Woman is seen deflecting bullets with her bracelets of submission as she vows: “It is our sacred duty to defend the world, and it’s what I’m going to do.”

One scene shows Wonder Woman at the Louvre in Paris, while others show her on a beach with white cliffs.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, is the next film set in the DC Extended Universe, and will follow Diana of Themyscira (Gal Gadot) as she joins the fight during the first World War I. Gadot first played Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and has a contract with Warner Bros to appear in three films.