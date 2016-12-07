Johnny Depp is Hollywood’s most overpaid actor – again

Johnny Depp is the year’s most overpaid actor, according to Forbes. The 53-year-old Oscar nominee has topped the list for the second year in a row after big budget sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass became the latest in a long line of flops. The release of the critically maligned fantasy arrived at the same time as allegations of domestic violence against his wife Amber Heard.

While Depp scored an Oscar nomination for last year’s true crime drama Black Mass, his box office appeal continues to wane with the Disney sequel making just $77million in the US compared to the original’s $334 million.

The past few years have also seen him fail to attract audiences to Mortdecai, Transcendence and The Lone Ranger. Next year sees him return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The list looks at an actor’s last three non-animated films before June 2016 and works out the money made compared to the salary paid. Depp brought in just $2.80 for every $1 he was paid.

Former box office heavyweight Will Smith is in second place after his NFL Oscarbait drama Concussion failed to connect, following in the footsteps of conman romance Focus and sci-flop After Earth. His role in Suicide Squad arrived just after the cut-off. He’ll next be seen in star-studded fantasy drama Collateral Beauty.

The rest of the top five is filled out by Channing Tatum, Will Ferrell and George Clooney. The only female actor in the list is Julia Roberts in ninth position after both Money Monster and Mother’s Day disappointed.

Full list:

1. Johnny Depp $2.80 for every $1

2. Will Smith $5 for every $1

3. Channing Tatum $6 for every $1

4. Will Ferrell $6.50 for every $1

5. George Clooney $6.70 for every $1

6. Adam Sandler $7.60 for every $1

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Mark Wahlberg $9.20 for every $1

8. Leonardo DiCaprio $9.90 for every $1

9. Julia Roberts $10.8 for every $1

10. Bradley Cooper $12.1 for every $1

(Guardian Service)