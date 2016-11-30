IFI to screen film to raise awareness of nuclear disarmament

A special screening of Robert Kenner’s documentary on the near release of the US’s largest ever nuclear warhead will take place in the Irish Film Institute (IFI) in Dublin this Thursday.

The screening follows the passing last month in the United Nations of the historic Irish-sponsored resolution on the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.

The resolution, which was tabled by representatives of the governments of Ireland, Austria, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa and passed by a large majority, paves the way for an international conference designed to agree a treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons.

Thursday’s documentary screening at the IFI, which was organised by the disarmament and non-proliferation unit of the Department of Foreign Affairs, is part of the unit’s efforts to promote awareness of disarmament issues.

The film, entitled Command and Control, is based on Eric Scholsser’s book of the same name about an incident in rural Arkansas in September 1980 that saw the near-release of the United States’ largest ever nuclear warhead.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said the screening would help people understand the importance of nuclear disarmament.

“It is important to undertake a genuine public outreach to promote informed concern and encourage a sustained debate on the issues surrounding nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and this screening will assist in that process,” said Mr Flanagan.

Head of cinema programming at the IFI, David O’Mahoney, said the documentary would highlight the dangers of simply storing armaments and “how often the world has narrowly avoided catastrophe”.

Last month’s vote in the UN disarmament and international security committee saw 123 nations voting in favour, 38 against with 16 abstentions. The United States, the UK, Russia, Israel and France were among the countries voting against the measure.

Mr Flanagan said the vote would result in a groundbreaking new diplomatic conference to negotiate a treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons, with a view to their total elimination and underline Ireland’s commitment to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference to take place as a result of the resolution will begin its work in New York next March and the treaty negotiations will be the first multilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations in over 20 years.