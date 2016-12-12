Golden Globes 2017: Ruth Negga, Colin Farrell and Sing Street lead Irish nominations

Irish-Ethopian actress Ruth Negga has been nominated for best actress in a movie, drama at Monday’s Gloden Globe announcements. Negga was nominated for her performance in Jeff Nichols’s Loving, telling the true story of an interracial marriage in the segregated US South of the 1950s. Other Irish interest comes with the nominations of John Carney's Sing Street for best comedy or musical film, Caitriona Balfe for best actress in a TV series for the sci-fi drama Outlander, Colin Farrell for his performance in The Lobster and Sarah Jessica Parker for Divorce, scripted by Irish writer and actor Sharon Horgan.

Elsewhere, musical romance La La Land led the main film categories with seven nods, including the top category for best comedy/musical film, while Moonlight, the coming-of-age tale of an impoverished black boy, led the drama film categories with six nominations. The Golden

The Gloden Globes are chosen by more than 90 journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be presented by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, January 8th, 2017.

Here is the full list of nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Rami Malek

Bob Odenkirk

Matthew Rhys

Liev Schreiber

Billy Bob Thornton

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Damien Chazelle

Tom Ford

Mel Gibson

Barry Jenkins

Kenneth Lonergan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening

Lily Collins

Hailee Steinfeld

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

La La Land

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Ruth Negga

Amy Adams

Jessica Chastain

Isabelle Huppert

Natalie Porton

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck

Joel Edgerton

Andrew Garfield

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson

Gael Garcia Bernal

Donald Glover

Nick Nolte

Jeffrey Tambor

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe

Claire Foy

Keri Russell

Winona Ryder

Evan Rachel Wood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis

Naomie Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell

Ryan Gosling

Hugh Grant

Jonah Hill

Ryan Reynolds

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Cant Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

Faith, Sing

Gold, Gold

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B Vance, The People Vs OJ

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart In The Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones

Chrissy Metz

Mandy Moore

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough

Sarah Paulson

Charlotte Rampling

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K Brown

Hugh Laurie

John Lithgow

Christian Slater

John Travolta

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Devine

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Sarah Jessica Parker

Issa Rae

Gina Rodriguez

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Best Limited Series

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People V OJ Simpson

Best Original Screenplay

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester By The Sea

Hell Or High Water