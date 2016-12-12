Golden Globes 2017: Ruth Negga, Colin Farrell and Sing Street lead Irish nominations
Caitriona Balfe for Outlander and Sharon Horgan’s Divorce also in the running
Irish-Ethopian actress Ruth Negga has been nominated for best actress in a movie, drama at Monday’s Gloden Globe announcements. Negga was nominated for her performance in Jeff Nichols’s Loving, telling the true story of an interracial marriage in the segregated US South of the 1950s. Other Irish interest comes with the nominations of John Carney's Sing Street for best comedy or musical film, Caitriona Balfe for best actress in a TV series for the sci-fi drama Outlander, Colin Farrell for his performance in The Lobster and Sarah Jessica Parker for Divorce, scripted by Irish writer and actor Sharon Horgan.
Elsewhere, musical romance La La Land led the main film categories with seven nods, including the top category for best comedy/musical film, while Moonlight, the coming-of-age tale of an impoverished black boy, led the drama film categories with six nominations. The Golden
The Gloden Globes are chosen by more than 90 journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be presented by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, January 8th, 2017.
Here is the full list of nominees
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Rami Malek
Bob Odenkirk
Matthew Rhys
Liev Schreiber
Billy Bob Thornton
Best Director – Motion Picture:
Damien Chazelle
Tom Ford
Mel Gibson
Barry Jenkins
Kenneth Lonergan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening
Lily Collins
Hailee Steinfeld
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Ruth Negga
Amy Adams
Jessica Chastain
Isabelle Huppert
Natalie Porton
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck
Joel Edgerton
Andrew Garfield
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson
Gael Garcia Bernal
Donald Glover
Nick Nolte
Jeffrey Tambor
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe
Claire Foy
Keri Russell
Winona Ryder
Evan Rachel Wood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Viola Davis
Naomie Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell
Ryan Gosling
Hugh Grant
Jonah Hill
Ryan Reynolds
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Cant Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
Faith, Sing
Gold, Gold
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B Vance, The People Vs OJ
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart In The Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones
Chrissy Metz
Mandy Moore
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough
Sarah Paulson
Charlotte Rampling
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K Brown
Hugh Laurie
John Lithgow
Christian Slater
John Travolta
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Devine
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Sarah Jessica Parker
Issa Rae
Gina Rodriguez
Tracee Ellis-Ross
Best Limited Series
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People V OJ Simpson
Best Original Screenplay
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester By The Sea
Hell Or High Water