Donald Clarke’s movie quiz: it’s the Cannes Film Festival Special
How well do you know your Un Certain Regards from your Palmes D'Or?
Cannes 2017: Leviathan director Alexey Zvyagintsev tale of a broken marriage and a missing child is brutal in its pessimism
Cannes 2017: Todd Haynes latest has moments to cherish, but doesn’t quite deliver the emotional payoff
For the the heroine of Behnam Behzadi’s latest, the predicament is clear - no husband, no agency
Caoilfhionn Dunne delivers a terrific central performance as a woman torn to pieces by grief