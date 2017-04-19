“Dignity, always dignity” - Five great movies about moviemaking

Sullivan’s Travels (1941)

How clever was Preston Sturges? The great man’s famous comedy concerns a director, played by Joel McCrea (with Veronica Lake, above) who wants to make films with a message. This film’s message is: no message is necessary.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

The convulsions that came to cinema with the arrival of sound inspire a great Stanley Donen musical, for which star Gene Kelly (above) gets a co-directing credit. The title number and Good Morning are like the work of sorcerers.

8½ (1963)

Marcello Mastroianni (above) plays a director trying to work his way out of artistic blockage. Despite its wilful strangeness, Fellini’s monochrome dream has proved hugely influential.

Le Mepris (1963)

Jean-Luc Godard boldly shot provocation stars Jack Palance as a producer trying to get a film version of Homer’s Odyssey off the ground. Famous shots of Mediterranean and Brigitte Bardot (above).

Berberian Sound Studio (20120

Peter Strickland casts Toby Jones (above) as a timid soundman working on an Italian horror film. Stuffed with love for the form. Endlessly odd.