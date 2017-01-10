Bafta 2017: ‘La La Land’ nominated in 11 categories
Announcement sees Andrew Garfield, Meryl Streep among stars up for acting awards
La La Land, the film which broke Golden Globes records this week with seven wins, has been nominated in 11 categories in this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Awards.
The film received a nod in the Best Film category, along with Arrival, I, Daniel Blake, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.
In the Leading Actor category, Andrew Garfield received a nod for his role as an army medic in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge. Also on the nominations list were: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Jake Gyllenhall (Nocturnal Animals), Ryan Gosling (La La Land) and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic.
Irish actress and Bafta hopeful Ruth Negga was not nominated in this year’s Leading Actress category. She was nominated for the EE Rising Star award, which is voted for by the public.
Those who made the Leading Actress list were: Amy Adams (Arrival), Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), Emma Stone (La La Land), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Natalie Portman (Jackie).
Overall, Arrival and Nocturnal Animals both received nine nominations. Manchester by the Sea received six nominations, while Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hacksaw Ridge, Lion and I, Daniel Blake have each received five.
The nominations for this year’s ceremony, to be hosted by Stephen Fry, were announced on Tuesday morning in London.
BEST FILM
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Girl With All the Gifts: Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Joellison (Producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (Writer), Bena A Williams (Director)
Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
DOCUMENTARY
13th, Ava DuVernay
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - the Touring Years, Ron Howard
The Eagle Huntress, Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton, James Spinney
Weiner, Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
DIRECTOR
Arrival - Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake - Paul Laverty
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival - Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion - Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Emily Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman - Jackie
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel - Lion
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Mahershal A Ali - Moonlight
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Naomi Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Viola Davis - Fences
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Arrival - Jóhann Jóhannsson
Jackie - Mica Levi
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka
Nocturnal Animals - Abel Korzeniowski
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival - Bradford Young
Hell or High Water - Giles Nuttgens
La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Lion - Greig Fraser
Nocturnal Animals - Seamus McGarvey
EDITING
Arrival - Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
La La Land - Tom Cross
Manchester by the Sea - Jennifer Lame
Nocturnal Animals - Joan Sobel
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Doctor Strange - John Bush, Charles Wood
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land - Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Nocturnal Animals - Shane Valentino, Meg Everist
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied - Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
La La Land - Mary Zophres
MAKE UP & HAIR
Doctor Strange - Jeremy Woodhead
Florence Foster Jenkins - J Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Hacksaw Ridge - Shane Thomas
Nocturnal Animals - Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Nominees tbc
SOUND
Arrival - Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon - Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp
Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright
La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Arrival - Louis Morin
Doctor Strange - Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins
The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh
A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
Tough - Jennifer Zheng
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Consumed - Richard John Seymour
Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell
Mouth of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson
The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill
Standby - Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland