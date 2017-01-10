After Globes wins, ‘La La Land’ dominates Bafta nominations

Two days after taking the largest ever haul of Golden Globes, Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, a traditional Hollywood musical, dominated the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) nominations, announced this morning by Sophie Turner and Dominic Cooper, with an eye-watering 11 mentions.

Gong watchers will have been more surprised by the films following in La La Land’s wake. Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, a twisty meta-romance, and Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival, a high-brow science fiction story, were in second place with nine nominations each. Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight, seen as La La Land’s main competition for the Oscar, received just four nominations, but, crucially, one of those was for best film.

Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea, the other big Oscar challenger, picked up six nominations. Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake joins that film, La La Land, Moonlight and Arrival in the competition for best picture.

After a period of Irish triumph at major awards, Bafta delivered disappointing news for the domestic team. As previously announced, Ruth Negga, a possible Oscar nominee for Loving, will compete for the EE Rising Star award, but the Irish-Ethiopian actor failed to secure a best actress nomination. One of the most conspicuous under-performers at this year’s awards season, Whit Stillman’s Love & Friendship, an Irish co-production, failed to score a single nomination.

John Carney’s much-admired Sing Street was also ignored. The heavily garlanded Seamus McGarvey, an Armagh man, did, however, receive a nomination for best cinematography for his work on Nocturnal Animals. Costume designer Consolata Boyle, another Irish veteran of awards ceremonies, is nominated for Florence Foster Jenkins.

There will be mild surprise at a total shutout for Martin Scorsese’s Silence, but, despite warm reviews, that grim film has not been faring well with awards juries to this point.

In a notably mainstream selection, Bafta found space for Emily Blunt, star of The Girl on the Train, and Meryl Streep’s turn in the bouncy Florence Foster Jenkins.

An eclectic selection of entertainments makes up the best British film shortlist. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the blockbuster J K Rowling fantasy, competes with Persian horror Under the Shadow and docu-drama Notes on Blindness, but the favourite must surely be Loach’s I, Daniel Blake.

It is reckoned that around 10 per cent of voters at the American Academy also complete ballots for Bafta. So, this morning’s nominations can be seen as a reasonable guide to what will happen when the Oscar nominations are announced on January 24th. La La Land is now looking like an unbackable favourite for best picture at both ceremonies.

BEST FILM

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts: Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Joellison (Producer)

The Pass: John Donnelly (Writer), Bena A Williams (Director)

Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

DOCUMENTARY

13th, Ava DuVernay

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - the Touring Years, Ron Howard

The Eagle Huntress, Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Weiner, Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

ANIMATED FILM

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

DIRECTOR

Arrival - Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake - Paul Laverty

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival - Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion - Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford

LEADING ACTOR

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Emily Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman - Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel - Lion

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Mahershal A Ali - Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Naomi Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Viola Davis - Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Arrival - Jóhann Jóhannsson

Jackie - Mica Levi

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Lion - Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

Nocturnal Animals - Abel Korzeniowski

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival - Bradford Young

Hell or High Water - Giles Nuttgens

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Lion - Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals - Seamus McGarvey

EDITING

Arrival - Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert

La La Land - Tom Cross

Manchester by the Sea - Jennifer Lame

Nocturnal Animals - Joan Sobel

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Doctor Strange - John Bush, Charles Wood

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land - Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Nocturnal Animals - Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied - Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle

Jackie - Madeline Fontaine

La La Land - Mary Zophres

MAKE UP & HAIR

Doctor Strange - Jeremy Woodhead

Florence Foster Jenkins - J Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Hacksaw Ridge - Shane Thomas

Nocturnal Animals - Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Nominees tbc

SOUND

Arrival - Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon - Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright

La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Arrival - Louis Morin

Doctor Strange - Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

Tough - Jennifer Zheng

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Consumed - Richard John Seymour

Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

Mouth of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

Standby - Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland