2017 Ifta Awards: ‘A Date for Mad Mary’ claims best picture

Darren Thornton’s A Date for Mad Mary has won best picture at the Irish Film and Television Awards (Ifta) for film and TV drama. The statuettes were handed out to a well-behaved audience at the Mansion House in Dublin.

A serious comedy concerning a young woman settling uneasily in Drogheda after a spell in prison, A Date for Mad Mary had won rave reviews since its premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival last summer. Darren Thornton, who co-wrote the script with his brother Colin, seemed sincerely surprised by the victory. “To our mam, who was our inspiration and continues to be our inspiration,” he said.

There had been fears that, following the annus mirabilis of 2015, when Irish films garnered multiple Oscar nominations, the industry would suffer a creative hangover.

But 2016 also delivered such admired domestic films as Richie Smyth’s The Siege of Jadotville, a Netflix production concerning a heroic moment for the Irish army, and Peter Foot’s hugely successful, eye-wateringly hilarious Cork comedy The Young Offenders. The Academy voters ended up spreading the love evenly between those and a number of other films.

The Siege of Jadotville won best director, best visual effects and, for Jason O’Mara, best supporting actor. Charleigh Bailey, who offers spirited back up to lead Seana Kerslake in A Date for Mad Mary, took best supporting actress. Peter Foot won best screenplay for The Young Offenders.

“We thought the language and the accents would be a problem,” Foot told The Irish Times. “But then we found that wasn’t a problem. We got a few bites from outside Ireland and we thought maybe this could go a bit further. Netflix bought it. They knew something we didn’t know.”

Colm Meaney won best actor in a film for his performance as the late Martin McGuinness in Nick Hamm’s The Journey. The Dubliner, who campaigned for McGuinness in the 2011 presidential election, was there to receive his award.

“Every once in a while we get to do something significant,” he said. “This was one of those projects. It meant a lot to me. To recognise and celebrate a significant event in our history.”

The Journey fictionalises the conversations between McGuinness and Ian Paisley that led to the setting up of the Stormont Assembly. “I was very moved when Martin died. I think we lost a great Irishman,” Meaney continued.

In a slightly eccentric construction, this phase of the Ifta awards honours both film and television drama. The hugely ambitious Irish-language western series An Klondike was the most nominated entertainment of the night and it ended up grabbing best TV director for Dathai Keane and best supporting actor for the long-ubiquitous Ned Dennehy. The legendary producer Morgan O’Sullivan accepted best drama series for the hairy, decapitation-friendly Vikings.

Deirdre O’Kane, hosting for the second time, remarked of one award winner: “We do love it when they win if they’ve travelled.”

Ifta were a little unlucky when, due to prior engagements, a few of the flashier winners were unable to attend. Oscar nominee Ruth Negga was awarded best actress in her absence for a beautifully subtle performance in Jeff Nichols’s civil rights drama Loving. Cillian Murphy was not there to pick up his best TV drama actor award for Peaky Blinders.

Most disappointing of all, Sir Michael Gambon, due to receive a lifetime achievement award, had to cancel his trip after being taken to hospital earlier in the week. The great actor, who was born in Dublin, has since been released from care, but his doctors felt it unwise for him to travel.

For all that, the ceremony was carried off with efficiency and quiet flair. The hiccups that have marred previous Ifta bashes look to have been left behind.

This year, before a Mansion House painted in warming spring sun, the organiser erected a 360-degree camera podium to examine fashion in the manner of a Golden Globes broadcast.

In admirably progressive fashion, both men and women were subjected to spinning analysis. Jimmy Nesbitt and the stars of The Young Offenders, Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, were among those allowing radial examination of their dinner jackets.

Michael Flynn, the divan salesmen immortalised in Mattress Men, which won best documentary, wandered amiably about the pavement like an everyday movie fan. “None of us ever thought it would get to this stage,” he told me.

O’Kane kept the jokes flowing and – happy to relate – didn’t forget to get in the essential reference to an already legendary error at another awards ceremony.

“Sorry lads there’s been a mistake,” she said as Thornton and colleagues left the stage.

It had to be done.

2017 Nominations & Winners

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Michael Gambon

BEST FILM

A Date for Mad Mary

Love & Friendship

The Secret Scripture

The Siege of Jadotville

Tomato Red

The Young Offenders

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE FILM

Jamie Dornan - The Siege of Jadotville

Michael Fassbender - The Light Between Oceans

Colm Meaney - The Journey

Alex Murphy - The Young Offenders

Mark O’Halloran - History’s Future

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE FILM

Caoilfhionn Dunne - In View

Seana Kerslake - A Date for Mad Mary

Aisling Loftus -Property of The State

Ruth Negga - Loving

Catherine Walker - A Dark Song

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FILM

Colin Farrell - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Brendan Gleeson - Trespass Against Us

Ciaran Hinds - Bleed for This

Jason O’Mara - The Siege of Jadotville

Chris Walley - The Young Offenders

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE FILM

Charleigh Bailey - A Date for Mad Mary

Simone Kirby - Notes on Blindness

Susan Lynch - Bad Day for the Cut

Hilary Rose - The Young Offenders

Fiona Shaw - Out of Innocence

DIRECTOR FILM

Peter Foott - The Young Offenders

Jim Sheridan - The Secret Scripture

Richie Smyth - The Siege of Jadotville

Darren Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary

SCRIPT FILM

Kevin Brodbin - The Siege of Jadotville

Peter Foott - The Young Offenders

Darren Thornton & Colin Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary

Juanita Wilson - Tomato Red

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Atlantic - Risteard O Domhnaill

Bobby Sands 66 Days - Trevor Birney

In Loco Parentis - Neasa Ní Chianáin

It’s Not Yet Dark - Lesley McKimm & Kathryn Kathleen Kennedy

Mattress Men - Dave Clarke & Ciarán Deeney

SHORT FILM

Animal - Niall Owens

Baring Arms - Colm Quinn

Gridlock - Ian Hunt Duffy

Heartbreak - Dave Tynan

Lily - Graham Cantwell

Terminal - Natasha Waugh

ANIMATION

Define Intervention - Sean Cunningham

Don’t Forget the Bread - Gary Gill

The Lost Letter - Kealan O’ Rourke

Second to None - Vincent Gallagher

DRAMA

An Klondike

The Fall

Game of Thrones

Smalltown

Striking Out

Vikings

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

Dara Devaney - An Klondike 02

Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders

James Nesbitt - The Secret

Aidan Turner - Poldark

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Trial of the Century

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Elaine Cassidy - No Offence

Anne Marie Duff - Murder: The Lost Weekend

Amy Huberman - Striking Out

Ruth Negga - Preacher

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

Liam Cunningham - Game of Thrones

Ned Dennehy - An Klondike

Moe Dunford - Vikings

Andrew Scott - The Hollow Crown

Robert Sheehan - Fortitude

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

Ruth Bradley - Humans

Sinead Cusack - Call The Midwife

Dominique McElligott - House of Cards

Charlene McKenna - Ripper Street

Charlie Murphy - Happy Valley

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Anthony Byrne - Ripper Street

Ciaran Donnelly - Vikings 4

Neasa Hardiman - Z: The Beginning of Everything

Dathai Keane - An Klondike

SCRIPT DRAMA

Gerard Barrett - Smalltown

Barry Devlin - My Mother and Other Strangers

Marcus Fleming - An Klondike

James Phelan - Wrecking the Rising

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Seamus McGarvey - Nocturnal Animals

Piers McGrail - Tomato Red

Robbie Ryan - American Honey

Cathal Watters - An Klondike 2

EDITING

Colin Campbell - Young Offenders

Dermot Diskin - The Secret Scripture

Nick Emerson - I am Not Serial Killer

Una Ni Dhonghaile - The Crown

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mark Geraghty - Vikings Season 4

Mark Kelly - An Klondike 2

Anna Rackard - Love & Friendship

Derek Wallace - The Secret Scripture

COSTUME DESIGN

Joan Bergin - The Secret Scripture

Consolata Boyle - Florence Foster Jenkins

Triona Lillis - An Klondike

Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh - Love & Friendship

MAKE-UP & HAIR

An Klondike

Love & Friendship

Vikings

Wrecking the Rising

ORIGINAL MUSIC

David Holmes - The Fall

Steve Lynch - An Klondike

Patrick Cassidy - Smalltown

Brian Byrne - The Secret Scripture

SOUND

Game of Thrones

The Siege of Jadotville

Tomato Red

Without Name

VFX

Black Sails

Game Of Thrones

Ripper Street

The Siege of Jadotville