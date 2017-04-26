Exercise 15.3

i) Recite for me the first sixteen digits of pi, and I’ll tell you the first sixteen things that come to mind when I think of you.

ii) Spend the night driving out past the city lights calculating the velocity of which our vehicle is travelling. I’ll watch the stars while you do.

How much did it cost us in petrol to get out here?

How much do I love you?

Too much, for both.

iii) You measure me out in inches, I, you, in fingertips.

I kiss each freckle on your hand and you begin to plant parabolic points on my neck like you are sketching out a Cartesian plane.

iv) Four plus four, do you have love for me?

Reply in fractions, reply in decimals, reply with a kiss on the cheek, a hand on my waist, and I love you.

v) There is only one answer for each equation you tell me. And it is the only thing we agree on.

The sum of my love will only ever equal you.