Your complete guide to the Electric Picnic
Electric Picnic bound this weekend? We've got stage times, weather, the bests acts to see, traffic information and everything else you need to enjoy the weekend. Be the guy that helps everyone out by bringing this handy guide.
Following the signs: Electric Picnic after dark. Photograph: Ruth Medjber
All weekend we’ll be onsite at Stradbally proper, and live on irishtimes.com/culture/electric-picnic with our live blog for all your get-in news, traffic and weather updates, and those essential first-night reviews. We’ll have daily editions of The Ticket on-site on Saturday and Sunday, as well as online video, news and feature content all weekend.
And if you need a little break from the musical affairs, we’ll have a full programme of talks at the expanded Irish Times Ticket tent in the Mindfield section. There will be discussions with the best arts and sports writers, panels with experts in film and TV, and a look at the state of our 100-year-old nation.
STAGE TIMES
Are you heading to Girls names or LCD Soundsystem on Sat night? These are the kind of things you can ponder now that you have the full stage time at your fingertips. Happy planning.
MAIN STAGE
FRIDAY
22.30-00.00 The Chemical Brothers
21.00-22.00 The 1975
19.30-20.30 Nas
18.15-19.00 ABC
17.00-17.45 Ryan Sheridan
SATURDAY
00.05-01.45 LCD Soundsystem
22.00-23.15 Noel Gallagher
20.30-21.30 Bell X1
19.00-20.00 Catfish & The Bottlemen
17.30-18.30 Gavin James
16.00-17.00 The Lightning Seeds
14.45-15.30 Hermitage Green
13.00-14.00 Trinity Orchestra
SUNDAY
22.45-00.00 Lana Del Rey
20.45-22.00 New Order
19.00-20.00 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
17.30-18.30 James Bay
16.00-17.00 Local Natives
14.30-15.30 Toots & The Maytals
13.00-14.00 Dublin Gospel Choir
BODY AND SOUL MAIN STAGE
FRIDAY
02.45-03.30 Whilk & Misky
01.30-02.15 MOTHXR
00.00-01.00 FlexFab
22.30-23.30 The Altered Hours
21.15-22.00 TooFools
20.00-20.45 Talos
19.00-19.30 Myles Manley
18.00-18.30 Ollie Bell
17.00-17.30 Search Party Animal
SATURDAY
03.00-03.45 Plutonic Dust
01.45-02.30 Ninos Du Brasil
00.30-01.15 Girls Names
23.15 - 00.00 DBFC
22.00-22.45 Blaenavon
20.45-21.30 Ocho
19.30-20.15 Mario Batkovic
18.15-19.00 Áine Cahill
17.00-17.45 John Connolly Inc
16.00-16.30 Æ Mak
15.00-15.30 Hilary Woods
14.00-14.30 Elephant
13.00-13.30 Phil Cosby
12.00-12.30 Ailbhe Reddy
SUNDAY
02.45-03.45 Overhead the Albatross
01.30-02.15 Prince Rama
00.00-01.00 Ezra Furman
22.30-23.15 This Is The Kit
21.30-22.00 The Dead Heavys
20.15-21.00 Eleanor Friedberger
19.15-19.45 White Mice
18.00-18.45 Slow Place Like Home
17.00-17.30 Elm
16.00-16.30 Niamh Regan
14.45-15.45 Sing Along Social: Girl Power
13.40-14.15 Frankenstein Bolts
12.45-13.15 Pine The Pilcrow
11.45-12.15 Hvmmingbyrd
RANKIN’S WOOD
FRIDAY
22.00-23.00 DAve Treacy (DJ set)
21.00-22.00 Jenny Green and the RTE Concert Orchestra play the best of 90s Dance Classics
20.00-21.00 Mo-K (DJ set)
SATURDAY
22.00-00.00 John Talabot
21.00-22.00 DJ EZ
19.45-20.30 Joey Badass
18.15-19.15 Glass Animals
17.00-17.45 Rejjie Snow
15.45-16.30 Girls Names
14.45-15.15 Brian Deady
13.30-14.00 Eve Belle
SUNDAY
23.00-00.00 District 8 DJ‘s
21.15-22.45 Adam Beyer
19.45-20.45 Animal Collective
18.30-19.15 Savages
17.00-18.00 Gorgon City
15.45-16.30 Picture This
14.30-15.15 Sample Answer
OTHER VOICES
FRIDAY
23:00-00.00 Rusangano Family
22:10-22.40 Word Up Collective
21:05-21.45 Saint Sister
20:00-20.40 Heathers
19:00-19.40 Holly Macve
18:05-18.35 My Sweet Beloved
17:00-17.40 Skipper’s Alley
16:00-16.40 Booka Brass
SATURDAY
23:15-00.15 Special Guest
21:45-22.45 Le Galaxie
20:15-21.15 Karl Blau
19:15-19.45 Fangclub
18:00-18.45 Special Guest
17:00-17.30 Sample Answer
16:15-16.45 Stephen James Smith
15:00-15.45 Dr. Dog
SUNDAY
21:40-22.40 Lynched
20:30-21.10 Margaret Glaspy
19:20-20.00 Jalen N’Gonda
18:10-18.50 Julia Jacklin
17:00-17.40 Basia Bulat
16:00-16.30 Special Guest
15:00-15.30 Loah
FRIDAY
02.30-4.00 Barry Redsetta
01.30-02.15 R.S.A.G
SATURDAY
03.00-04.00 Automatic Tasty
00.00-04.00 Mother DJs
THE BANDSTAND (BODY & SOUL)
FRIDAY
01.00-01.40 Apollonia
00.00-00.40 El Grey
SATURDAY
01.00-01.40 We Eat Electric Light
00.00-00.40 Cantina Bop
22.00-22.40 Zaska
21.00-21.40 Daft as Punk
20.00-20.40 Apollonia
19.00-19.40 Johnny Rayge
18.00-18.40 Pine the Pilcrow
17.00-17.40 Kiruu
16.00-16.40 The Ocelots
15.00-15.40 Clara Tracey
14.00-14.40 Hoodman Blind
SUNDAY
01.00-02.00 El Grey
00.00-00.40 Colorama
23.00-23.40 My House Presents Prince
22.00-22.40 We Eat Electric Light
21.00-21.40 Cantina Bop
20.00-20.40 Cult Called Man
19.00-19.40 Publicity Machine
17.00-18.40 Special Guests: My House DJs
16.00-16.40 The Ocelots
15.00-15.40 Kiruu
14.00-14.40 Clara Tracey
PEACE PAGODA (BODY & SOUL)
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
12.00-13.30 Yoga with Art McHeart
SUNDAY
02.00-04.00 Frankie Grimes
14.00-15.00 John G Coaching - Mind Calm Meditation
COMEDY TENT
SATURDAY
20.15-21.00 Dylan Moran
19.35-20.05 Reginald D Hunter
18.55-19.30 The Rubberbandits
18.30-18.50 Aisling Bea
18.00-18.25 Colin Murphy
17.35-17.55 Kevin McGarhen
17.05-17.30 Eric Lalor
16.25-17.00 Deidre O’Kane
15.55-16.20Colm O Regan
15.20-15.50 Dublin Comedy Improv
14.55- 15.15 Danny O Brien
14.40-14.50 Colm Tyrell
14.10-14.35 Damian Clarke
13.45-14.05 Fred Cooke
13.30-13.45 Andrew Stanley
SUNDAY
20.10-21.00 David O’Doherty
19.35-20.05 Abandoman
18.45-19.20 Al Porter
18.15-18.40 Joe Rooney
17.45- 18.10 Chris Kent
17.15-17.40 Patrick McDonnell
16.45-17.10 Karl Spain
16.20-16.40 Ian Coppinger
15.55-16.15 Kevin Gildea
15.25-15.50 Rory O Hanlon
14.55-15.20 John Colleary
14.40-14.50Ashlee Bently
14.15- 14.35 Alison Spittle
13.45-14.10 Gearoid Farrelly
SALTY DOG STAGE
FRIDAY
02.30-3.45 Salty Dog NoStars play Bowie
01.35-02.15 Pete Pamf Sextette
24.25-01.15 Stomptown Brass
23.15-24.00 Third Smoke
22.00-22.55 Swords
20.45-21.35 Bronagh Gallagher Band
19.25-20.15 Five by Five
18.10-19.00 These Charming Men present The Queen is Dead
17.05-17.50 Buffalo Sunn
16.00-16.45 Rob Walsh Band
14.00-16.00 Will Softly
SATURDAY
02.50 - 04.00 Le Galaxie Soundsystem
01.35 - 02.30 RSAG
24.25-01.15 Eskies
23.00-24.05 The Pale
21.55-22.40 Ross Breen
20.40-21.35 Square Pegs
19.30-20.20 Prison Love
18.40-19.10 Gavin Glass
17.25-18.15 The Portside Hootenanny
16.10-17.05 D Riculous Allstars
15.00-15.50 Leila Jane and the Healers
14.00-14.45 Sion Hill
13.00-13.45 Trinitones
12.00-12.45 Love for Arthur Lee presents Forever Changes
SUNDAY
01.35-03.00 Kormac
24.25-01.15 New Secret Weapon
23.20-24.05 Manden Express
22.10-23.00 Mongrel State
20.55-21.50 Cronins featuring Shane MacGowan
19.30-20.20 Mick Pyro & The Dublin Blues Cartel
18.15-19.10 David Kitt
17.10-18.00 Aine Cahill
16.05-16.50 My Fellow Sponges
15.05-15.50 Emma Lou & The Agenda
14.05-14.50 Old Hannah
13.00-13.50 Dr Strangely Strange
12.00-12.45 Aidan Kavanagh‘s Sunday Morning Dishgo
RED BULL TROPICAL GARDEN
FRIDAY
01.30-03.00 Colm K
23.30-01.30 Fish Go Deep
21.30-23.30 Timmy Stewart
18.30-21.30 KC
16.30-18.30 Galactic Beat Club
14.30-16.30 Discotekken
12.00-14.30 Ciara Brady
SATURDAY
23.00-03.00 Mr. Scruff
20.30-23.00 Phil Boyle
18.30-20.30 Nialler9
16.30-18.30 Sim Simma
14.30-16.30 This Greedy Pig
12.00-14.30James Hannan
SUNDAY
01.00-03.00 New Jackson
23.00-01.00 Billy Scurry
21.00-23.00 Stevie G
19.00-21.00 Donal Dineen
16.30-19.00 Hubie Davison
14.30-16.30Mr Ray
12.00-14.30 Dave Fear
JERRY FISH ELECTRIC SIDESHOW
FRIDAY
23.30 Fire Show with RealTa Circus
Past Midnight-01.00 The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow feat. Jeremy Hickey aka R.S.A.G
01.00-04.00 Kelly Ann Byrne + Billy Scurry
SATURDAY
00.00-04.00 Johnny Moy + Mulljoy + Special Guests
23.00 -00.00 The Strypes
22.00-22.45 Gavin James
21.00-21.45 The Frank & Walters
20.00-20.45 The Academic
10.15-20.00 Special Guest DJ
18.30-19.15 EngineAlley
17.45-18.15 Le Boom
17.00-17.30 Wob
16.1516.45 The Outer Limits
15.30-16.00 Weenz
14.45-15.15 The Vincents
14.00-14.3 Foxjaw
13.15-13.45 Ceili All-Stars
12.00-13.00 House of Yoga feat. Get Down Edits
SUNDAY
01.00-02.00 End of the World Party
00.00-01.00 The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow
23/00-23.45 The Blizzards
22/00-22..45 Exmagician
21.00-21.45 Bitch Falcon
20.00-20.45 Relish
19.15-19.45 Veda, Regina, Pixie & Sngelica - stars of Witchy Wednesdays @ the George - present Drag, Sex & Rock ’n’ Roll
18.30-19.05 Interskalactic
17.45-18.15 Mariachi San Patricio
17.00-17.30 Barq
16.15-16.45 Orchid Collective
15.30-16.00 Ivy Nations
14.45-15.15 Craig Gallagher
14.00-14.30 White Cholera
13.15-13.45 Absolutely Yo
12.00-13.00 House of Yoga
TRENCHTOWN
FRIDAY
01.00-03.30 Dirty Dubsters w/ Kwasi, Mango, RV, Jago & Deemas j
23.55 -00.45 After The Ibis
22.50-23.40 Gangsters
21.55-22.35 Jafaris
20.10-21.40 Jameire
18.40-20.10 Dub Foundry & Ranking Fox
16.40-18.40 Junior Spesh
14.40-16.40 t woc
SATURDAY
01.30-03.30 Ras Kwame & Serocee
23.25 -01.25 Worries Outernational
22.20 -23.10 Adeniyi Allen Taylor & the Afrobeat Orchestra
21.15-22.05 The Bionic Rats
20.10-21.00 The Hacklers
19.05-19.55 Johnny Pluse & the Stormtroopers of Love
17.20-18.50 Word Up Collective
16.15- 17.05 Skazz
14.30-16.00 Rub A Dub Crew
13.00-14.30 An Galar Dub
SUNDAY
02.00-03.30 Cian Finn
00.45-01.45 Ajo Arkestra
23.30-00.30 Wob! (Sambass Set)
22.15-23.15 Andrew White
21.10-22.00 The Service
20.05-20.55 The Little Beauties
19.00-19.50 Dah Jevu
17.15-18.45 Tom Beary & MC Little Tree
16.20-17.00 Bevin Rimson
14.05-16.05 Tim Timmah
GLOBAL GREEN Village Hall
FRIDAY
01.00 Start The Dance. featuring RobotRock and DJ Dave Caffrey till late
23.20 Phases DJs
22.40 Cinema
21.50 Wastefellow
21.00 Jem Mitchell
20.00 WEAVE
SATURDAY
23.20 Hip Hop Hooray. featuring Re.Raw, Gin n Juice, Rosko til very late..
21.40 Caz9
19.50 Voices Rising. Spoken Word
19.00 Cult Called Man
18.10 The Witch Trials
17.00 Reconnecting With Nature - Panel Discussion
16.15 Swords
15.20 CreamDream
14.30 Anna-Mieke
13.30 Community Energy - Panel Discussion
13.10 Community Power - Screening
12.00 Yoga
SUNDAY
02.15 Ben Live/DJ Set - Breaks, jackin house, trap and dubstep
21.40 Last Train to Skaville. featuring Rub A Dub, Pressure Drop DJs and The Service
20.00 Atlantic - Screening and Discussion
19.15 The Savage Jim Breen
18.20 Black Bank Folk
16.00 The Show Must Go On - Panel Discussion
17.00 Pop Icons. Sing Along Social for GOAL
15.00 David Keenan
14.10 I Am Niamh
13.20 Sarah Buckley
12.00 Yoga
CASA BACARDÍ
FRIDAY
22.00-00.00 Huxley
20.00-22.00 Hercules & Love Affair (Dj Set)
18.00-20.00 Stevie G
16.00-18.00 Stephen Manning
SATURDAY
00.00-02.00 DJ Deece
22.00-00.00 Nicky Siano
20.00-22.00 Horse Meat Disco
18.00-20.00 Krafty Kuts
16.30-18.00 Get Down Edits
15.00-16.40 Groovement Soul
13.30-15.00 Modern Magic
12,30-13.30 4wrd Grad
SUNDAY
22.00-00.00 The Magician
20.00-22.00 Disco Bloodbath
18.00-20.00 A-Skillz
16.00-18.00 Kelly Anne Byrne
14,00-16.00 Ghostboy
12.00-14.00 Christian Homan
ELECTRIC ARENA
FRIDAY
22.45-00.00 Super Furry Animals
21.00-11.15 Todd Terje
19.30-20.30 Broken Social Scene
SATURDAY
00.15-01.15 Years & Years
22.30-23.45 The Shins
21.00-22.00 The Avett Brothers
19.30-20.30 Jack Garrett
18.15-19.00 Walking On Cars
16.45-17.30 Lindsey Stirling
15.15-16.00 Wyvern Lingo
13.45-14.30 Neon Wolf
SUNDAY
23.00-00.00 Skepta
21.15-22.15 Bat For Lashes
19.45-20.45 Wolf Alice
18.15-19.15 Wild Beasts
16.45-17.45 Editors
15.30-16.15 Aurora
14.00-14.45 CC Brez
COSBY TENT
SATURDAY
23.00-00.00 King Kong Company
21.30-22.15 Daithi
20.00-20.45 Kevin Morby
18.45-19.30 Otherkin
17.15-18.00 Whitney
15.45-16.30 Mothers
14.15-15.00 Pleasure Beach
13.15-13.45 Tanjier
SUNDAY
22.45-23.45 Phosphorescent
21.30-22.15 Oh Wonder
20.15-21.00 Ezra Furman
19.00-19.45 Kano
17.45-18.30 Blossoms
16.30-17.15 Frankie Cosmos
15.15-16.00 Meilyr Jones
14.15-14.45 Wild // Youth
LITTLE BIG
SATURDAY
01.30-03.00 Daniel Avery
00.00-01.20 New Jackson
22.45-23.30 Jessy Lanza
21.30-22.15 Mura Masa
20.15-21.00 Little Simz
19.00-19.45 Rusangano Family
17.45-18.30 Lemaitre
16.30-17.15 Hare Squead
15.25-16.00 BarQ
14.30-15.00 Fangclub
13.30-14.00 Aine Cahill
SUNDAY
23.00-00.00 Pantha du Prince
21.30-22.30 Mount Kimbie
20.30-21.30 Shit Robot
19.15-20.00 Nao
18.00-18.45 Pumarosa
16.45-17.30 Saint Sister
15.30-16.15 Talos
14.30-15.00 Tim Chadwick
MINDFIELD
FRIDAY
20:30-20:40 Waterford Whispers News: Live
19:10-20:20 See: Hear-Nick Kelly
18:00-19:00 Avant Gardaí
14:00-17:50 Salon du Chat
SATURDAY
20:30-20:40 Waterford Whispers News: Live
19:20-20:20 Leviathan: 3D Debate with Colm O’Regan and 3pin Audiovisual
18:10-19:10 Twenty One Sixteen Parliament hosted by Blindboy Boat Club
17:00-18:00 The Experts Bite Back hosted by Pat Kenny
15:50-16:50 History Ireland Hedge School: A history of festivals, from Uisneach to Electric Picnic
14:10-15:40 Soundings Podcast with Dylan Haskins, Sharon Horgan, Aisling Bea
13:00-14:00 Amnesty Hour hosted by Audrey Carville
11:00-12:50 Salon du Chat
SUNDAY
19:00-19: 10 Waterford Whispers News: Live
18:00-19:00 Paddy Cullivan: The 10 Dark Secrets of 1916
16:50-17:50 Leviathan 3D Debate with Colm O’Regan and 3pin Audiovisual
15:40-16:40 What the Fuck is Culture Anyway? Hosted by Blindboy Boat Club
14:30-15:30 History Ireland Hedge School: The Battle of the Somme: Heroic Sacrifice or Senseless Slaughter?
13:00-14:20 Late Late Sunday Show with Miriam O’Callaghan and Al Porterand special guests
11:00-12:50 Salon du Chat
THEATRE STAGE
SATURDAY
16.30 Just a Shot Away (Just a Kiss Away) with Oonagh Murphy, Maeve Stoneand Moira Brady Averill
15.00 From Eden with Stephen Jones and Seána Kerslake
13.30 Always Alone Together with Cathal McGuire
12.00 Made Up by the Fast Food Collective
SUNDAY
17.00 After 62% by Una Mullally
15.00 Rebel Rebel with Anu Productions and Robbie O’Connor and Aisling O’Mara
13.30 16 and Rising Project with Super Paua
12.00 Love and War with Bewley’s Cafe Theatre and the Delmaine String Quartet
THEATRE OF FOOD
FRIDAY
19:15 Diva Cocktails with Shannen Butler Keane
18:40 Real Bread Rising with Patrick Ryan
18:00 Salted Fish with Caitlin Ruth
17:00 Cork Cooking with Takashi Miyazaki, Gautham Iyer and Kate Lawlor
SATURDAY
19:20 Classic Bacardi cocktails with Alan Kavanagh and Paul Flynn
18:40 Food as medicine with Gearoid Lynch, Katie Sanderson, Gautham Iyer, Derry Clarke and April Danann
18:00 Smoke with Birgitta Curtin and Leslie Williams
17:30 Chef’s Debate with Gary O’Hanlon, Paul Flynn, Caitlin Ruth, Niall Sabongi and Kate Lawlor
16:40 Kev and Sham go Coconuts with Kevin O’Toole and Sham Hanifa
16:00 Gulp 2.0 with Jonathan McCrea and Ivan Varian
15:20 25X4: A musical food performance with Kevin Thornton
14:40 Clodagh McKenna and Goatsbridge Trout
14:00 Natural Born Feeder with Roz Purcell
13:20 Virtuous Tart with Susan Jane White
12:40 Happy Pear: David & Stephen Flynn
SUNDAY
18:15 Euro-toques party with Caroline Byrne and members of eurotoques
17:45 Star chef hacks with Ross Lewis, Stephen Toman, JP McMahon, Derry Clarke and Kevin Thornton
17:00 Levis’ Corner Bar music and drinks session with Joe O’Leary, Caroline O’Donnell and musical guests
16:40 Classic Bacardi cocktails with Alan Kavanagh and Paul Flynn
16:00 Our Table: Michelle Darmody and friends. Living under Direct Provision
15:00 Soul cookie tasting and drum session with Ralph Rolle 14:40 Fermentation with Dingle Cookery School
14:00 Regional Irish food with Graham Neville, Wade Murphy and Robbie Krawczyk
13:20 Funky foods and sounds with Audrey McDonald and Tom Dunne
12:40 Two continents, one world with JP McMahon & Sunil Ghai
12:00 Canteen brunch with Paul Williams and sounds by Aoife McElwaine and Nialler9
All the traffic and travel information you need
The Stradbally festival has a new traffic plan, based on what type of ticket you have. Here’s everything you need to know to make your journey as painless as possible. There are different approach roads depending on your ticket type – general camping, family camping, campervan or Sunday – so check the information below from the official traffic management plan, which has been issued by An Garda Síochána and Festival Republic.
There are currently roadworks on the M7, but we’ve been told they will be finished by Friday in time for the festival. And obviously, travel as early as possible, expect delays, car share or use public transport if possible, and make sure you have several excellent playlists to make the journey bearable.
Click to open the full site map
BY CAR: GENERAL WEEKEND CAMPING
Parking is free at the festival. Parking for weekend ticket holders is located in Red Car Parks A, B and C on the Abbeyleix Road, the Green Car Parks V, W, X, Y and Z which are off the N80 and in the Yellow Car Park on Timahoe Road. These car parks allow access to all general camping areas. See the official site map in this article for details.
M7 Southbound (coming from Dublin and the North)
Event car traffic should exit the M7 at Ballydavis Interchange (Junction 16), and should proceed onto the R445 (Old Dublin Road). At Rathbrennan traffic should go left onto the new Carlow Road (R425) and then continue straight on to Bloomfield Roundabout R425 (signposted Abbeyleix). All event car traffic (not coaches, mini buses and taxis) will continue straight on at Bloomfield Roundabout (R425) and onto Sheffield Cross (R426). At Sheffield Cross traffic will follow the main road left onto the R426 and on towards Money Cross and Lamberton Cross. Turn left at either Lamberton or Money Cross as directed by Garda on point duty and on to designated parking areas.
M7 - Northbound (Coming from Limerick and the South West)
Event traffic should continue on M7 and exit at Junction 17, Togher interchange, and proceed towards Portlaoise on the R423. At the Meelick junction the traffic should turn right onto the L6310-0. Continue on until the road meets with the R426 and turn right. This road then joins with the R425 at Rathleague, where the traffic route merges with the Event Traffic from the M7 Southbound. Continue on the R426 and turn left at either Lamberton or Money Cross as directed by the Garda on point duty and on to designated parking areas.
M8 - Northbound (Coming from Cork and South)
Event traffic should exit the M8 at Junction 3 (Manor Stone Exit) for Ballacolla and Abbeyleix. The event traffic should then turn right onto the R433 and proceed via Ballacolla village and onto Abbeyleix. At Abbeyleix town traffic should turn left on the N77 through the town, and then just before exiting Abbeyleix should turn right onto the R425 towards Ballyroan Village onto Cashel Cross. From here the traffic will follow the main road to the right onto the R427 and will merge with the other event traffic at Money Cross and on into the designated parking areas.
N80 - Coming from Carlow and South East
Traffic should travel along the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills, and then should proceed via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. Event traffic should turn left at Court Square (opposite Dunne’s pub onto the Timahoe Road and turn left into the designated car park.
N80 - Coming from West
Event traffic will proceed via Mountmellick and onto Portlaoise Town. At Fairgreen Roundabout turn right onto the ring road. Continue to Mountrath Road R445 and turn right. Continue to Rockdale Roundabout and turn left onto the Ring Road L26964-0. Turn right at the Roundabout onto the N77 to Meelick Jct where traffic route merges with event traffic from M7 Northbound and Limerick South West.
BY CAR: SUNDAY
M7 Southbound /Northbound and M8 North
Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Before you enter the town turn right into the designated car parks.
N80: Carlow & South East
Take the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills, and then should proceed on the N80 via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. On leaving the town turn left into the designated car parks.
CAMPERVAN/CARAVAN INFORMATION
Only campervans and caravans that are properly accredited will be allowed to enter this area.
Arriving Thursday: M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound and N80
Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Campervans should continue through the town to Court Square (opposite Dunne’s Pub) and turn right on to the Timahoe Road. Continue down this road and take a right into the Apiary Campervan Gate.
Arriving Friday-Sunday: M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound and N80
Follow the main event traffic (see above). At Money Cross continue on the R426 to Timahoe Village. In Timahoe Village turn left in the direction of Stradbally, continue along this road until you get to the Apiary Campervan Gate, which will be on your left.
All Days: N80 - Carlow & South East
Traffic should travel along the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills, and then should proceed via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. Event traffic should turn left at Court Square (opposite Dunne’s pub) on to the Timahoe Road. Continue down this road and take a right turn into the Apiary Campervan Gate.
All Days: M8 North (Cork & South)
Campervan’s should exit the M8 at Junction 3 (Manor Stone Exit) for Ballacolla and Abbeyleix. The event traffic should then turn right onto the R433 and proceed via Ballacolla village and onto Abbeyleix. At Abbeyleix town traffic should turn left on the N77 through the town, and then just before exiting Abbeyleix should turn right onto the R425 towards Ballyroan Village onto Cashel Cross. From here traffic will follow the main road to the right onto the R427 and will be diverted right at Money Cross onto Timahoe Village where they will turn left and onto the Apiary Campervan Gate on the Timahoe Road, Stradbally.
BY CAR: FAMILY WEEKEND
You will need a family weekend ticket to park in this car park.
M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound, N80 and M8 Northbound Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Continue along the N80 the family car park is in the centre of the town on the left hand side, and will be signposted.
FAMILY CAMPERVAN/CARAVAN
M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound and N80
Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Campervans should continue through the town to court square (opposite Dunne’s Pub) and turn right onto the Timahoe Road. Continue down this road and take a right into Gate 4a sign posted Family Campervan and Disabled.
PICK UP/DROP OFF POINTS (including taxis and minibuses)
The pick-up and drop off point for the festival is located at Green Car Parks Z, located off the N80. This is also the drop off and pick up point for taxis, minibuses and private coaches.
PINK MOON AND BOUTIQUE CAMPING
There is no designated car park for Pink Moon camping. Use any of the general public car parks, go through the main entrances and follow the signs.
OUR RECOMMENDATIONS: TEN ACTS NOT TO MISS
When you’re standing in the middle of that big field wondering where to go next, this guide might be handy (provided your phone is still working).
1 Head along to hear Blindboy Boatclub and friends talking about culture. The lad from The Rubberbandits makes more sense about what culture really means than everyone in the Arts Council and Aosdána put together.
2 Dig the raw power of Savages. Recent album Adore Love is a work of primal, post-everything ferocity that kicks out the jams with indecent pleasure. A band you can truly count on to deliver.
3 Go see Whitney. Check out the lovely shapes and shimmers on the Chicago band’s gorgeous Light Upon the Lake album first on whatever streaming service you favour and feast your ears on their sunny, hazy, melancholic, romantic gems.
4 Find your feet with Daniel Avery. When it comes to soundtracks for a run around the city, Avery’s 2013 album Drone Logic still does the job with its magnetic thump and thud of far-side techno and electronica. Hopefully, he’ll slip a few new tracks into the wash during this Irish visit.
5 Check out Talos. Eoin French and friends are fast becoming a serious proposition live, thanks to tracks such as Your Love Is an Island, which showboat French’s growing confidence as a producer and songcrafter.
6 Sing along with The High Hopes Choir. Featured on an RTÉ documentary in 2014, this choir of people touched by homelessness has really hit a chord far and wide.
7 Hear your new favourite act Julia Jacklin. One of the big hits at this year’s SXSW beano in Texas, the Australian singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album Don’t Let the Kids Win is set to bring about a heightened profile for Jacklin and her sparkling, detailed, distinctive songs.
8 Trip back to your roots with Lynched. The Dublin four-piece have been getting a lot of love home and away for the verve and style with which they’ve given a whole new lease of life to a bunch of old-school songs, ballads and tunes.
9 Say hello to Maurice O’Connor aka Sample Answer. The Dublin-born, London-based troubadour is fast adding significant lines to his musical CV every passing few months. Great voice, strong talent.
10 Get fired up with Little Simz. A big noise in the making, the north London MC’s releases have demonstrated her smarts to the gallery. However, her live shows are on another level entirely and are where she really shines.
STILL WANT MORE? 25 UNMISSABLE MOMENTS FOR THIS WEEKEND
THE WEATHER
Friday it looks grand, with temperatures at about 18 degrees celsius and wind speeds of 15 km/h. Saturday there may be some light showers but it will still be pretty warm at 17 degrees celsius and wind speeds of 20 km/hr. Sunday looks the same as Saturday with some rainfall, temperatures of 18 degress celsius and winds of about 20 km/hr. To summarise, bring wellies, a tshirt, sun-cream and a raincoat.
Need more info? Keep an eye on irishtimes.com/culture/electric-picnic over the weekend to stay up to date with all the goings on at Stradbally