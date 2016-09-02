Your complete guide to the Electric Picnic

All weekend we’ll be onsite at Stradbally proper, and live on irishtimes.com/culture/electric-picnic with our live blog for all your get-in news, traffic and weather updates, and those essential first-night reviews. We’ll have daily editions of The Ticket on-site on Saturday and Sunday, as well as online video, news and feature content all weekend.

And if you need a little break from the musical affairs, we’ll have a full programme of talks at the expanded Irish Times Ticket tent in the Mindfield section. There will be discussions with the best arts and sports writers, panels with experts in film and TV, and a look at the state of our 100-year-old nation.

STAGE TIMES

Are you heading to Girls names or LCD Soundsystem on Sat night? These are the kind of things you can ponder now that you have the full stage time at your fingertips. Happy planning.

MAIN STAGE

FRIDAY

22.30-00.00 The Chemical Brothers

21.00-22.00 The 1975

19.30-20.30 Nas

18.15-19.00 ABC

17.00-17.45 Ryan Sheridan

SATURDAY

00.05-01.45 LCD Soundsystem

22.00-23.15 Noel Gallagher

20.30-21.30 Bell X1

19.00-20.00 Catfish & The Bottlemen

17.30-18.30 Gavin James

16.00-17.00 The Lightning Seeds

14.45-15.30 Hermitage Green

13.00-14.00 Trinity Orchestra

SUNDAY

22.45-00.00 Lana Del Rey

20.45-22.00 New Order

19.00-20.00 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

17.30-18.30 James Bay

16.00-17.00 Local Natives

14.30-15.30 Toots & The Maytals

13.00-14.00 Dublin Gospel Choir

BODY AND SOUL MAIN STAGE

FRIDAY

02.45-03.30 Whilk & Misky

01.30-02.15 MOTHXR

00.00-01.00 FlexFab

22.30-23.30 The Altered Hours

21.15-22.00 TooFools

20.00-20.45 Talos

19.00-19.30 Myles Manley

18.00-18.30 Ollie Bell

17.00-17.30 Search Party Animal

SATURDAY

03.00-03.45 Plutonic Dust

01.45-02.30 Ninos Du Brasil

00.30-01.15 Girls Names

23.15 - 00.00 DBFC

22.00-22.45 Blaenavon

20.45-21.30 Ocho

19.30-20.15 Mario Batkovic

18.15-19.00 Áine Cahill

17.00-17.45 John Connolly Inc

16.00-16.30 Æ Mak

15.00-15.30 Hilary Woods

14.00-14.30 Elephant

13.00-13.30 Phil Cosby

12.00-12.30 Ailbhe Reddy

SUNDAY

02.45-03.45 Overhead the Albatross

01.30-02.15 Prince Rama

00.00-01.00 Ezra Furman

22.30-23.15 This Is The Kit

21.30-22.00 The Dead Heavys

20.15-21.00 Eleanor Friedberger

19.15-19.45 White Mice

18.00-18.45 Slow Place Like Home

17.00-17.30 Elm

16.00-16.30 Niamh Regan

14.45-15.45 Sing Along Social: Girl Power

13.40-14.15 Frankenstein Bolts

12.45-13.15 Pine The Pilcrow

11.45-12.15 Hvmmingbyrd

RANKIN’S WOOD

FRIDAY

22.00-23.00 DAve Treacy (DJ set)

21.00-22.00 Jenny Green and the RTE Concert Orchestra play the best of 90s Dance Classics

20.00-21.00 Mo-K (DJ set)

SATURDAY

22.00-00.00 John Talabot

21.00-22.00 DJ EZ

19.45-20.30 Joey Badass

18.15-19.15 Glass Animals

17.00-17.45 Rejjie Snow

15.45-16.30 Girls Names

14.45-15.15 Brian Deady

13.30-14.00 Eve Belle

SUNDAY

23.00-00.00 District 8 DJ‘s

21.15-22.45 Adam Beyer

19.45-20.45 Animal Collective

18.30-19.15 Savages

17.00-18.00 Gorgon City

15.45-16.30 Picture This

14.30-15.15 Sample Answer

OTHER VOICES

FRIDAY

23:00-00.00 Rusangano Family

22:10-22.40 Word Up Collective

21:05-21.45 Saint Sister

20:00-20.40 Heathers

19:00-19.40 Holly Macve

18:05-18.35 My Sweet Beloved

17:00-17.40 Skipper’s Alley

16:00-16.40 Booka Brass

SATURDAY

23:15-00.15 Special Guest

21:45-22.45 Le Galaxie

20:15-21.15 Karl Blau

19:15-19.45 Fangclub

18:00-18.45 Special Guest

17:00-17.30 Sample Answer

16:15-16.45 Stephen James Smith

15:00-15.45 Dr. Dog

SUNDAY

21:40-22.40 Lynched

20:30-21.10 Margaret Glaspy

19:20-20.00 Jalen N’Gonda

18:10-18.50 Julia Jacklin

17:00-17.40 Basia Bulat

16:00-16.30 Special Guest

15:00-15.30 Loah

EARTHSHIP STAGE

FRIDAY

02.30-4.00 Barry Redsetta

01.30-02.15 R.S.A.G

23.45-01.00 Shane Mannion

22.20-23.45 Alice Club Night

21.25-22.00 The Clandestinos

20.20-21.00 Ye Vagabonds

19.30-20.00 5th Element & DoubleScreen

18.30-19.00 Mythill Grimm

17.30-18.00 New Pope



SATURDAY

03.00-04.00 Automatic Tasty

01.40-02.40 Toby Kaar

23.50-01.20 Donal Dineen

22.50-23.35 Patrick Kelleher

21.45-22.30 Sack

20.45-21.15 The Amazing Few

19.30-20.15 Road Wives

18.15-19.00 ROCSTRONG

17.00-17.45 Vernon Jane

15.45-16.30 Alright You Restless

14.30-15.15 The Louisiana 6

13.20-14.00 Flecks

12.00-13.00 Mutefish

SUNDAY

00.00-04.00 Mother DJs

22.30-00.00 Neil Flynn

21.25-22.10 Adultrock

20.25-21.05 Myles Manley

19.15-19.55 Malojian

16.15-18.45 Telephones

15.20-16.00 Hilary Woods

14.10-14.50 Black Wing Bird

13.00-13.40 Sion Hill

12.00-12.30 Sonnets & Sisters



THE BANDSTAND (BODY & SOUL)

FRIDAY

02.00-03.00 PolyGlove

01.00-01.40 Apollonia

00.00-00.40 El Grey

23.00-23.40Contour

22.00-22.40 Kojaque

21.00-21.40 Colorama

20.00-20.40 Al-Jive Mestizo

19.00-19.40 Clara Tracey





SATURDAY

02.00-03.00 Contour

01.00-01.40 We Eat Electric Light

00.00-00.40 Cantina Bop

22.00-22.40 Zaska

21.00-21.40 Daft as Punk

20.00-20.40 Apollonia

19.00-19.40 Johnny Rayge

18.00-18.40 Pine the Pilcrow

17.00-17.40 Kiruu

16.00-16.40 The Ocelots

15.00-15.40 Clara Tracey

14.00-14.40 Hoodman Blind



SUNDAY

01.00-02.00 El Grey

00.00-00.40 Colorama

23.00-23.40 My House Presents Prince

22.00-22.40 We Eat Electric Light

21.00-21.40 Cantina Bop

20.00-20.40 Cult Called Man

19.00-19.40 Publicity Machine

17.00-18.40 Special Guests: My House DJs

16.00-16.40 The Ocelots

15.00-15.40 Kiruu

14.00-14.40 Clara Tracey 18.00-18.40 Hoodman Blind



PEACE PAGODA (BODY & SOUL)

FRIDAY

02.00-04.00 Elrap & Zukat

00.30-02.00 Paper Trail Records

23.00-00.30 Optical Flow

21.30-23.00 Emmet HomeBeat



SATURDAY

02.00-04.00 No Place Like Drone

00.30-02.00 Sias

23.30-00.30 Quaker Meeting

22.30-23.30 Somadrone

21.30-22.30 The Dead Sex

16.15-17.15 The Trailblazery's Census of the Heart: What Does It Mean to Be Alive in Ireland in 2016

15.00-16.00 The Ecstasy of Life: John Cantwell & Karen Ward (Sli an Chroi)

12.00-13.30 Yoga with Art McHeart



SUNDAY

02.00-04.00 Frankie Grimes

01.00-02.00 CLU

23.00-00.30 Papa Lou

21.30-23.00 A Gorilla

15.00-16.00 Rainbow Breathwork: A Journey Through All The Chakras - Meredith Sloane

14.00-15.00 John G Coaching - Mind Calm Meditation

13.30-14.00 Q&A with Anna Cosgrave

12.00-13.00 Om Body - Gillian McIlroy & Fiona Loughran

COMEDY TENT SATURDAY

20.15-21.00 Dylan Moran

19.35-20.05 Reginald D Hunter

18.55-19.30 The Rubberbandits

18.30-18.50 Aisling Bea

18.00-18.25 Colin Murphy

17.35-17.55 Kevin McGarhen

17.05-17.30 Eric Lalor

16.25-17.00 Deidre O’Kane

15.55-16.20Colm O Regan

15.20-15.50 Dublin Comedy Improv

14.55- 15.15 Danny O Brien

14.40-14.50 Colm Tyrell

14.10-14.35 Damian Clarke

13.45-14.05 Fred Cooke

13.30-13.45 Andrew Stanley SUNDAY

20.10-21.00 David O’Doherty

19.35-20.05 Abandoman

18.45-19.20 Al Porter

18.15-18.40 Joe Rooney

17.45- 18.10 Chris Kent

17.15-17.40 Patrick McDonnell

16.45-17.10 Karl Spain

16.20-16.40 Ian Coppinger

15.55-16.15 Kevin Gildea

15.25-15.50 Rory O Hanlon

14.55-15.20 John Colleary

14.40-14.50Ashlee Bently

14.15- 14.35 Alison Spittle

13.45-14.10 Gearoid Farrelly SALTY DOG STAGE FRIDAY

02.30-3.45 Salty Dog NoStars play Bowie

01.35-02.15 Pete Pamf Sextette

24.25-01.15 Stomptown Brass

23.15-24.00 Third Smoke

22.00-22.55 Swords

20.45-21.35 Bronagh Gallagher Band

19.25-20.15 Five by Five

18.10-19.00 These Charming Men present The Queen is Dead

17.05-17.50 Buffalo Sunn

16.00-16.45 Rob Walsh Band

14.00-16.00 Will Softly SATURDAY

02.50 - 04.00 Le Galaxie Soundsystem

01.35 - 02.30 RSAG

24.25-01.15 Eskies

23.00-24.05 The Pale

21.55-22.40 Ross Breen

20.40-21.35 Square Pegs

19.30-20.20 Prison Love

18.40-19.10 Gavin Glass

17.25-18.15 The Portside Hootenanny

16.10-17.05 D Riculous Allstars

15.00-15.50 Leila Jane and the Healers

14.00-14.45 Sion Hill

13.00-13.45 Trinitones

12.00-12.45 Love for Arthur Lee presents Forever Changes SUNDAY

01.35-03.00 Kormac

24.25-01.15 New Secret Weapon

23.20-24.05 Manden Express

22.10-23.00 Mongrel State

20.55-21.50 Cronins featuring Shane MacGowan

19.30-20.20 Mick Pyro & The Dublin Blues Cartel

18.15-19.10 David Kitt

17.10-18.00 Aine Cahill

16.05-16.50 My Fellow Sponges

15.05-15.50 Emma Lou & The Agenda

14.05-14.50 Old Hannah

13.00-13.50 Dr Strangely Strange

12.00-12.45 Aidan Kavanagh‘s Sunday Morning Dishgo RED BULL TROPICAL GARDEN FRIDAY

01.30-03.00 Colm K

23.30-01.30 Fish Go Deep

21.30-23.30 Timmy Stewart

18.30-21.30 KC

16.30-18.30 Galactic Beat Club

14.30-16.30 Discotekken

12.00-14.30 Ciara Brady SATURDAY

23.00-03.00 Mr. Scruff

20.30-23.00 Phil Boyle

18.30-20.30 Nialler9

16.30-18.30 Sim Simma

14.30-16.30 This Greedy Pig

01.00-03.00 New Jackson

23.00-01.00 Billy Scurry

21.00-23.00 Stevie G

19.00-21.00 Donal Dineen

16.30-19.00 Hubie Davison

14.30-16.30Mr Ray

12.00-14.30 Dave Fear JERRY FISH ELECTRIC SIDESHOW FRIDAY

23.30 Fire Show with RealTa Circus

Past Midnight-01.00 The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow feat. Jeremy Hickey aka R.S.A.G

01.00-04.00 Kelly Ann Byrne + Billy Scurry SATURDAY

00.00-04.00 Johnny Moy + Mulljoy + Special Guests

23.00 -00.00 The Strypes

22.00-22.45 Gavin James

21.00-21.45 The Frank & Walters

20.00-20.45 The Academic

10.15-20.00 Special Guest DJ

18.30-19.15 EngineAlley

17.45-18.15 Le Boom

17.00-17.30 Wob

16.1516.45 The Outer Limits

15.30-16.00 Weenz

14.45-15.15 The Vincents

14.00-14.3 Foxjaw

13.15-13.45 Ceili All-Stars

12.00-13.00 House of Yoga feat. Get Down Edits SUNDAY

01.00-02.00 End of the World Party

00.00-01.00 The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow

23/00-23.45 The Blizzards

22/00-22..45 Exmagician

21.00-21.45 Bitch Falcon

20.00-20.45 Relish

19.15-19.45 Veda, Regina, Pixie & Sngelica - stars of Witchy Wednesdays @ the George - present Drag, Sex & Rock ’n’ Roll

18.30-19.05 Interskalactic

17.45-18.15 Mariachi San Patricio

17.00-17.30 Barq

16.15-16.45 Orchid Collective

15.30-16.00 Ivy Nations

14.45-15.15 Craig Gallagher

14.00-14.30 White Cholera

13.15-13.45 Absolutely Yo

12.00-13.00 House of Yoga TRENCHTOWN FRIDAY

01.00-03.30 Dirty Dubsters w/ Kwasi, Mango, RV, Jago & Deemas j

23.55 -00.45 After The Ibis

22.50-23.40 Gangsters

21.55-22.35 Jafaris

20.10-21.40 Jameire

18.40-20.10 Dub Foundry & Ranking Fox

16.40-18.40 Junior Spesh

14.40-16.40 t woc SATURDAY

01.30-03.30 Ras Kwame & Serocee

23.25 -01.25 Worries Outernational

22.20 -23.10 Adeniyi Allen Taylor & the Afrobeat Orchestra

21.15-22.05 The Bionic Rats

20.10-21.00 The Hacklers

19.05-19.55 Johnny Pluse & the Stormtroopers of Love

17.20-18.50 Word Up Collective

16.15- 17.05 Skazz

14.30-16.00 Rub A Dub Crew

13.00-14.30 An Galar Dub SUNDAY

02.00-03.30 Cian Finn

00.45-01.45 Ajo Arkestra

23.30-00.30 Wob! (Sambass Set)

22.15-23.15 Andrew White

21.10-22.00 The Service

20.05-20.55 The Little Beauties

19.00-19.50 Dah Jevu

17.15-18.45 Tom Beary & MC Little Tree

16.20-17.00 Bevin Rimson

14.05-16.05 Tim Timmah GLOBAL GREEN Village Hall FRIDAY

01.00 Start The Dance. featuring RobotRock and DJ Dave Caffrey till late

23.20 Phases DJs

22.40 Cinema

21.50 Wastefellow

21.00 Jem Mitchell

20.00 WEAVE SATURDAY

23.20 Hip Hop Hooray. featuring Re.Raw, Gin n Juice, Rosko til very late..

21.40 Caz9

19.50 Voices Rising. Spoken Word

19.00 Cult Called Man

18.10 The Witch Trials

17.00 Reconnecting With Nature - Panel Discussion

16.15 Swords

15.20 CreamDream

14.30 Anna-Mieke

13.30 Community Energy - Panel Discussion

13.10 Community Power - Screening

12.00 Yoga SUNDAY

02.15 Ben Live/DJ Set - Breaks, jackin house, trap and dubstep

21.40 Last Train to Skaville. featuring Rub A Dub, Pressure Drop DJs and The Service

20.00 Atlantic - Screening and Discussion

19.15 The Savage Jim Breen

18.20 Black Bank Folk

16.00 The Show Must Go On - Panel Discussion

17.00 Pop Icons. Sing Along Social for GOAL

15.00 David Keenan

14.10 I Am Niamh

13.20 Sarah Buckley

22.00-00.00 Huxley

20.00-22.00 Hercules & Love Affair (Dj Set)

18.00-20.00 Stevie G

16.00-18.00 Stephen Manning SATURDAY

00.00-02.00 DJ Deece

22.00-00.00 Nicky Siano

20.00-22.00 Horse Meat Disco

18.00-20.00 Krafty Kuts

16.30-18.00 Get Down Edits

15.00-16.40 Groovement Soul

13.30-15.00 Modern Magic

12,30-13.30 4wrd Grad SUNDAY

22.00-00.00 The Magician

20.00-22.00 Disco Bloodbath

18.00-20.00 A-Skillz

16.00-18.00 Kelly Anne Byrne

14,00-16.00 Ghostboy

12.00-14.00 Christian Homan

ELECTRIC ARENA

FRIDAY

22.45-00.00 Super Furry Animals

21.00-11.15 Todd Terje

19.30-20.30 Broken Social Scene

SATURDAY

00.15-01.15 Years & Years

22.30-23.45 The Shins

21.00-22.00 The Avett Brothers

19.30-20.30 Jack Garrett

18.15-19.00 Walking On Cars

16.45-17.30 Lindsey Stirling

15.15-16.00 Wyvern Lingo

13.45-14.30 Neon Wolf

SUNDAY

23.00-00.00 Skepta

21.15-22.15 Bat For Lashes

19.45-20.45 Wolf Alice

18.15-19.15 Wild Beasts

16.45-17.45 Editors

15.30-16.15 Aurora

14.00-14.45 CC Brez

COSBY TENT

SATURDAY

23.00-00.00 King Kong Company

21.30-22.15 Daithi

20.00-20.45 Kevin Morby

18.45-19.30 Otherkin

17.15-18.00 Whitney

15.45-16.30 Mothers

14.15-15.00 Pleasure Beach

13.15-13.45 Tanjier

SUNDAY

22.45-23.45 Phosphorescent

21.30-22.15 Oh Wonder

20.15-21.00 Ezra Furman

19.00-19.45 Kano

17.45-18.30 Blossoms

16.30-17.15 Frankie Cosmos

15.15-16.00 Meilyr Jones

14.15-14.45 Wild // Youth

LITTLE BIG

SATURDAY

01.30-03.00 Daniel Avery

00.00-01.20 New Jackson

22.45-23.30 Jessy Lanza

21.30-22.15 Mura Masa

20.15-21.00 Little Simz

19.00-19.45 Rusangano Family

17.45-18.30 Lemaitre

16.30-17.15 Hare Squead

15.25-16.00 BarQ

14.30-15.00 Fangclub

13.30-14.00 Aine Cahill

SUNDAY

23.00-00.00 Pantha du Prince

21.30-22.30 Mount Kimbie

20.30-21.30 Shit Robot

19.15-20.00 Nao

18.00-18.45 Pumarosa

16.45-17.30 Saint Sister

15.30-16.15 Talos

14.30-15.00 Tim Chadwick

MINDFIELD

FRIDAY

20:30-20:40 Waterford Whispers News: Live

19:10-20:20 See: Hear-Nick Kelly

18:00-19:00 Avant Gardaí

14:00-17:50 Salon du Chat

SATURDAY

20:30-20:40 Waterford Whispers News: Live

19:20-20:20 Leviathan: 3D Debate with Colm O’Regan and 3pin Audiovisual

18:10-19:10 Twenty One Sixteen Parliament hosted by Blindboy Boat Club

17:00-18:00 The Experts Bite Back hosted by Pat Kenny

15:50-16:50 History Ireland Hedge School: A history of festivals, from Uisneach to Electric Picnic

14:10-15:40 Soundings Podcast with Dylan Haskins, Sharon Horgan, Aisling Bea

13:00-14:00 Amnesty Hour hosted by Audrey Carville

11:00-12:50 Salon du Chat

SUNDAY

19:00-19: 10 Waterford Whispers News: Live

18:00-19:00 Paddy Cullivan: The 10 Dark Secrets of 1916

16:50-17:50 Leviathan 3D Debate with Colm O’Regan and 3pin Audiovisual

15:40-16:40 What the Fuck is Culture Anyway? Hosted by Blindboy Boat Club

14:30-15:30 History Ireland Hedge School: The Battle of the Somme: Heroic Sacrifice or Senseless Slaughter?

13:00-14:20 Late Late Sunday Show with Miriam O’Callaghan and Al Porterand special guests

11:00-12:50 Salon du Chat

THEATRE STAGE

SATURDAY

16.30 Just a Shot Away (Just a Kiss Away) with Oonagh Murphy, Maeve Stoneand Moira Brady Averill

15.00 From Eden with Stephen Jones and Seána Kerslake

13.30 Always Alone Together with Cathal McGuire

12.00 Made Up by the Fast Food Collective



SUNDAY

17.00 After 62% by Una Mullally

15.00 Rebel Rebel with Anu Productions and Robbie O’Connor and Aisling O’Mara

13.30 16 and Rising Project with Super Paua

12.00 Love and War with Bewley’s Cafe Theatre and the Delmaine String Quartet

THEATRE OF FOOD

FRIDAY

19:15 Diva Cocktails with Shannen Butler Keane

18:40 Real Bread Rising with Patrick Ryan

18:00 Salted Fish with Caitlin Ruth

17:00 Cork Cooking with Takashi Miyazaki, Gautham Iyer and Kate Lawlor

SATURDAY

19:20 Classic Bacardi cocktails with Alan Kavanagh and Paul Flynn

18:40 Food as medicine with Gearoid Lynch, Katie Sanderson, Gautham Iyer, Derry Clarke and April Danann

18:00 Smoke with Birgitta Curtin and Leslie Williams

17:30 Chef’s Debate with Gary O’Hanlon, Paul Flynn, Caitlin Ruth, Niall Sabongi and Kate Lawlor

16:40 Kev and Sham go Coconuts with Kevin O’Toole and Sham Hanifa

16:00 Gulp 2.0 with Jonathan McCrea and Ivan Varian

15:20 25X4: A musical food performance with Kevin Thornton

14:40 Clodagh McKenna and Goatsbridge Trout

14:00 Natural Born Feeder with Roz Purcell

13:20 Virtuous Tart with Susan Jane White

12:40 Happy Pear: David & Stephen Flynn

SUNDAY

18:15 Euro-toques party with Caroline Byrne and members of eurotoques

17:45 Star chef hacks with Ross Lewis, Stephen Toman, JP McMahon, Derry Clarke and Kevin Thornton

17:00 Levis’ Corner Bar music and drinks session with Joe O’Leary, Caroline O’Donnell and musical guests

16:40 Classic Bacardi cocktails with Alan Kavanagh and Paul Flynn

16:00 Our Table: Michelle Darmody and friends. Living under Direct Provision

15:00 Soul cookie tasting and drum session with Ralph Rolle 14:40 Fermentation with Dingle Cookery School

14:00 Regional Irish food with Graham Neville, Wade Murphy and Robbie Krawczyk

13:20 Funky foods and sounds with Audrey McDonald and Tom Dunne

12:40 Two continents, one world with JP McMahon & Sunil Ghai

12:00 Canteen brunch with Paul Williams and sounds by Aoife McElwaine and Nialler9

All the traffic and travel information you need

The Stradbally festival has a new traffic plan, based on what type of ticket you have. Here’s everything you need to know to make your journey as painless as possible. There are different approach roads depending on your ticket type – general camping, family camping, campervan or Sunday – so check the information below from the official traffic management plan, which has been issued by An Garda Síochána and Festival Republic.

There are currently roadworks on the M7, but we’ve been told they will be finished by Friday in time for the festival. And obviously, travel as early as possible, expect delays, car share or use public transport if possible, and make sure you have several excellent playlists to make the journey bearable.

Click to open the full site map

BY CAR: GENERAL WEEKEND CAMPING

Parking is free at the festival. Parking for weekend ticket holders is located in Red Car Parks A, B and C on the Abbeyleix Road, the Green Car Parks V, W, X, Y and Z which are off the N80 and in the Yellow Car Park on Timahoe Road. These car parks allow access to all general camping areas. See the official site map in this article for details.

M7 Southbound (coming from Dublin and the North)

Event car traffic should exit the M7 at Ballydavis Interchange (Junction 16), and should proceed onto the R445 (Old Dublin Road). At Rathbrennan traffic should go left onto the new Carlow Road (R425) and then continue straight on to Bloomfield Roundabout R425 (signposted Abbeyleix). All event car traffic (not coaches, mini buses and taxis) will continue straight on at Bloomfield Roundabout (R425) and onto Sheffield Cross (R426). At Sheffield Cross traffic will follow the main road left onto the R426 and on towards Money Cross and Lamberton Cross. Turn left at either Lamberton or Money Cross as directed by Garda on point duty and on to designated parking areas.

M7 - Northbound (Coming from Limerick and the South West)

Event traffic should continue on M7 and exit at Junction 17, Togher interchange, and proceed towards Portlaoise on the R423. At the Meelick junction the traffic should turn right onto the L6310-0. Continue on until the road meets with the R426 and turn right. This road then joins with the R425 at Rathleague, where the traffic route merges with the Event Traffic from the M7 Southbound. Continue on the R426 and turn left at either Lamberton or Money Cross as directed by the Garda on point duty and on to designated parking areas.

M8 - Northbound (Coming from Cork and South)

Event traffic should exit the M8 at Junction 3 (Manor Stone Exit) for Ballacolla and Abbeyleix. The event traffic should then turn right onto the R433 and proceed via Ballacolla village and onto Abbeyleix. At Abbeyleix town traffic should turn left on the N77 through the town, and then just before exiting Abbeyleix should turn right onto the R425 towards Ballyroan Village onto Cashel Cross. From here the traffic will follow the main road to the right onto the R427 and will merge with the other event traffic at Money Cross and on into the designated parking areas.

N80 - Coming from Carlow and South East

Traffic should travel along the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills, and then should proceed via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. Event traffic should turn left at Court Square (opposite Dunne’s pub onto the Timahoe Road and turn left into the designated car park.

N80 - Coming from West

Event traffic will proceed via Mountmellick and onto Portlaoise Town. At Fairgreen Roundabout turn right onto the ring road. Continue to Mountrath Road R445 and turn right. Continue to Rockdale Roundabout and turn left onto the Ring Road L26964-0. Turn right at the Roundabout onto the N77 to Meelick Jct where traffic route merges with event traffic from M7 Northbound and Limerick South West.

BY CAR: SUNDAY

M7 Southbound /Northbound and M8 North

Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Before you enter the town turn right into the designated car parks.

N80: Carlow & South East

Take the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills, and then should proceed on the N80 via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. On leaving the town turn left into the designated car parks.

CAMPERVAN/CARAVAN INFORMATION

Only campervans and caravans that are properly accredited will be allowed to enter this area.

Arriving Thursday: M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound and N80

Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Campervans should continue through the town to Court Square (opposite Dunne’s Pub) and turn right on to the Timahoe Road. Continue down this road and take a right into the Apiary Campervan Gate.

Arriving Friday-Sunday: M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound and N80

Follow the main event traffic (see above). At Money Cross continue on the R426 to Timahoe Village. In Timahoe Village turn left in the direction of Stradbally, continue along this road until you get to the Apiary Campervan Gate, which will be on your left.

All Days: N80 - Carlow & South East

Traffic should travel along the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills, and then should proceed via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. Event traffic should turn left at Court Square (opposite Dunne’s pub) on to the Timahoe Road. Continue down this road and take a right turn into the Apiary Campervan Gate.

All Days: M8 North (Cork & South)

Campervan’s should exit the M8 at Junction 3 (Manor Stone Exit) for Ballacolla and Abbeyleix. The event traffic should then turn right onto the R433 and proceed via Ballacolla village and onto Abbeyleix. At Abbeyleix town traffic should turn left on the N77 through the town, and then just before exiting Abbeyleix should turn right onto the R425 towards Ballyroan Village onto Cashel Cross. From here traffic will follow the main road to the right onto the R427 and will be diverted right at Money Cross onto Timahoe Village where they will turn left and onto the Apiary Campervan Gate on the Timahoe Road, Stradbally.

BY CAR: FAMILY WEEKEND

You will need a family weekend ticket to park in this car park.

M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound, N80 and M8 Northbound Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Continue along the N80 the family car park is in the centre of the town on the left hand side, and will be signposted.

FAMILY CAMPERVAN/CARAVAN

M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound and N80

Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Campervans should continue through the town to court square (opposite Dunne’s Pub) and turn right onto the Timahoe Road. Continue down this road and take a right into Gate 4a sign posted Family Campervan and Disabled.

PICK UP/DROP OFF POINTS (including taxis and minibuses)

The pick-up and drop off point for the festival is located at Green Car Parks Z, located off the N80. This is also the drop off and pick up point for taxis, minibuses and private coaches.

PINK MOON AND BOUTIQUE CAMPING

There is no designated car park for Pink Moon camping. Use any of the general public car parks, go through the main entrances and follow the signs.

OUR RECOMMENDATIONS: TEN ACTS NOT TO MISS

When you’re standing in the middle of that big field wondering where to go next, this guide might be handy (provided your phone is still working).

1 Head along to hear Blindboy Boatclub and friends talking about culture. The lad from The Rubberbandits makes more sense about what culture really means than everyone in the Arts Council and Aosdána put together.

2 Dig the raw power of Savages. Recent album Adore Love is a work of primal, post-everything ferocity that kicks out the jams with indecent pleasure. A band you can truly count on to deliver.

3 Go see Whitney. Check out the lovely shapes and shimmers on the Chicago band’s gorgeous Light Upon the Lake album first on whatever streaming service you favour and feast your ears on their sunny, hazy, melancholic, romantic gems.

4 Find your feet with Daniel Avery. When it comes to soundtracks for a run around the city, Avery’s 2013 album Drone Logic still does the job with its magnetic thump and thud of far-side techno and electronica. Hopefully, he’ll slip a few new tracks into the wash during this Irish visit.

5 Check out Talos. Eoin French and friends are fast becoming a serious proposition live, thanks to tracks such as Your Love Is an Island, which showboat French’s growing confidence as a producer and songcrafter.

6 Sing along with The High Hopes Choir. Featured on an RTÉ documentary in 2014, this choir of people touched by homelessness has really hit a chord far and wide.

7 Hear your new favourite act Julia Jacklin. One of the big hits at this year’s SXSW beano in Texas, the Australian singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album Don’t Let the Kids Win is set to bring about a heightened profile for Jacklin and her sparkling, detailed, distinctive songs.

8 Trip back to your roots with Lynched. The Dublin four-piece have been getting a lot of love home and away for the verve and style with which they’ve given a whole new lease of life to a bunch of old-school songs, ballads and tunes.

9 Say hello to Maurice O’Connor aka Sample Answer. The Dublin-born, London-based troubadour is fast adding significant lines to his musical CV every passing few months. Great voice, strong talent.

10 Get fired up with Little Simz. A big noise in the making, the north London MC’s releases have demonstrated her smarts to the gallery. However, her live shows are on another level entirely and are where she really shines.

STILL WANT MORE? 25 UNMISSABLE MOMENTS FOR THIS WEEKEND

Friday it looks grand, with temperatures at about 18 degrees celsius and wind speeds of 15 km/h. Saturday there may be some light showers but it will still be pretty warm at 17 degrees celsius and wind speeds of 20 km/hr. Sunday looks the same as Saturday with some rainfall, temperatures of 18 degress celsius and winds of about 20 km/hr. To summarise, bring wellies, a tshirt, sun-cream and a raincoat.

Need more info? Keep an eye on irishtimes.com/culture/electric-picnic over the weekend to stay up to date with all the goings on at Stradbally