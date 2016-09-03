Electric Picnic 2016 reviews: Day two

Read all the news as it happened live from Day Two on our liveblog

BRIAN DEADY ★★★★

Rankin’s Wood

The biggest thing on the stage is Brian Deady’s voice. Wrapped around the kind of deep, vintage southern soul grooves that sound remarkably box-fresh in his hands, the Corkman has vocals for any age. Digging into songs about personal troubles and strife from his recent Non-Fiction album, Deady and band demonstrate much swing and sway. The frontman is the showman, though, and it’s those vocals and those chunky, infectious tunes which stick in your mind as you depart the tent.

In three words: The real deal

JIM CARROLL

WYVERN LINGO ★★★

Electric Arena

During the mid-afternoon slump, if the coffee has failed you, you need a band that both warms your heart and gives you a kick up the arse. Bray trio Wyvern Lingo are just that. Their soulful pop gets you through the worst of it, and mashing up Tame Impala’s The Less I Know the Better with Destiny’s Child’s Say My Name is an inspired choice.

In three words: Cans, tunes. Grand.

LOUISE BRUTON

MOTHERS ★★★

Cosby Tent

There’s a hopelessness to Mothers’ music that makes your blood freeze. Verging on ghoulish, the American band use minimal instrumentation, allowing the hollow vocals of Kristine Leschper to dominate. Tripping between shoegaze and notes of grunge, it’s as mesmerising as it is daunting.

In three words: Haunting, grungy voodoo

LOUISE BRUTON

GIRLS NAMES ★★★★

Rankin’s Wood

It’s amazing how quickly a tent can fill when a big enough noise starts roaring out of it. And Girls Names make big noises, starting loud, getting louder, and staying louderer – serving up stage-rattling rock that’s straightforward in the most unpejorative sense. Volume aside, Girls Names continue to display an uncanny knack for belting out riffs that sound like they’ll be old standards someday. Sometimes bigger is just better.

In three words: Up to 11

SÉAMAS O’REILLY

ADVERTISEMENT

SAMPLE ANSWER ★★★★

Other Voices

Sample Answer arrives on stage – and every stage – fully formed. The crowd at Other Voices gets it. The woodland church is jammers, with heads nodding along to his impassioned tunes that veer between singer-songwriter stuff and rap, a gorgeously gruff Irish accent catching the tail-end of his cadences. Other Voices is blessed with the best sound in Stradbally, and every nuance cuts through. “I just want to make you proud,” he sings, and he does that, for the woods, for the stage, and for his parish too.

In three words: Great hair, dude

UNA MULLALLY

HARE SQUEAD ★★★

Little Big Tent

Hare Squead are three teenagers from Dublin whose brand of poppy dancefloor hip-hop is positioning them to become an Irish answer to Rae Sremmurd, and this early showing from them suggests they may not be too far off. From the metal-scented click-hop of Loco to pop banger If I Ask, they show a range that belies their tender age. The latter track, which boasts the rare, club-ready polish of a machine-produced super-hit, is rapturously received twice in a row, perhaps a necessary fillip to a very short set. It should be said that the set would be shorter still were it not being interrupted perhaps one too many times by earnest commands that the entire crowd pose for Instagram shots. Such forgivable ebullience is doubtless caused by the trio’s evident and deserved pride at packing such a huge crowd. After this they’d better get used to it.

In three words: Loco, loco, loco

SÉAMAS O’REILLY

WHITNEY★★★

Cosby Tent

Whitney’s smooth sounds power through the Cosby tent to a gang of blissed-out fans. These are break-up tunes, but there are big grins in this crowd and onstage. Julien Ehrlich draws adoration from the crowd, none more so than when he’s pounced on by bassist Josaiah Marshall for a passionate kiss early on in their set. “That’s my brother,” he jokes. His yearning vocals carry the songs sweetly alongside a tender trumpet line whose rare solos steal the show. Whitney are just having a lovely time, and so are we.

In three words: Good clean fun

AIFRIC NÍ CHRÍODÁIN

GAVIN JAMES ★★★

Main stage

Gavin James' late-afternoon set is a very chilled affair. The crowd take advantage of the hazy sunshine to lounge in deck chairs and on picnic blankets in the main stage sprawl. Children play cards in a corner. A cover of "What a Wonderful World" adds to the sense of snooziness but luckily he picks up the pace soon after. The younger fans use the extra space provided to bop joyfully to his perkier numbers, and the sound claps to them. Two Hearts is pumped out with passion and the energetic teens up in front lap it up, followed by a fairly generic take on Dancing in the Dark that brings a wild, arhythmic chorus of claps. It's a grand start to the evening for this crowd, who have shaken off the morning's rain and are ready for a long night. Gavin thanks "Dublin" and takes a bow, happy with the reanimated finale.

Three words: nice sit down

AIFRIC NÍ CHRÍODÁIN