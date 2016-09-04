Electric Picnic 2016 in numbers: How many portaloos?

92.5km in electronic cabling

19km in festoon lighting using 3,800 light bulbs

1,116 light fittings installed 11.7MW

Power Generation: Here’s the science bit. 1MW = 1,000 homes, so 11,700 homes, with an average of three people per house, means 35,100 people. Or a town similar in size to Longford For setting up power alone, it takes 450 wo/man days on site

Seven hundred acts play over the weekend

The total number of performers over the weekend: 2,000

1,315: number of portaloos on site for the weekend 54 extra toilets in trailer units

Four: the number of “revellers” found in Ticket copy, despite the ban put in place ineffectively by the Ticket Editor

40km of fencing around the festival site I

t takes 9,600 man hours of crew work to get the site ready for Picnickers

All in all, about 5,000 people will have being employed to make the festival happen

55,000: the amount of people trying to squeeze into the Newstalk tent to watch the hurling

The number of your friends at LCD Soundsystem: all of them

Packets of crisps consumed in the Ticket tent: 372

One: number of stage invaders we saw over the weekend (he was wearing a Repeal jumper)

90 seconds: the length of time said stage invader had to stand there awkwardly, before being gently ushered off by very nice security

Zero: number of doses we encountered on site. Maybe it was just us, but staff and Picnicers all seemed to be delightfully sound all weekend