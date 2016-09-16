Culture Night not derailed by transport troubles

The Dublin Bus strike may affect the numbers attending Culture Night in Dublin this evening, the event’s organisers have acknowledged. They are encouraging people to use alternative forms of transport into the city centre, or to attend some of the many events taking place across the suburbs.

“We’re just forging ahead, to be honest,” said Culture Night co-ordinator Aimée Van Wylick. “We’ve done a strong campaign encouraging people not to be deterred by the strike, or to visit events in their own local area.”

Last year, 172,000 people attended Culture Night events in Dublin, and a total of 370,000 participated nationwide in what has become the single largest public event in the cultural calendar. Arts and cultural organisations and venues of all shapes and sizes, including the national cultural institutions, stay open late to allow the public to have increased access.

Special events and workshops are programmed at participating locations, and everything is free of charge. Thousands of artists and performers will be giving their time for free.

It is the 11th year the event has run, and this evening’s line-up will see more than 40 towns, cities and locations participate in more than 3,000 events, including tours, workshops, readings, performances and demonstrations, at more than 1,400 venues.

Live broadcast

In Dublin, there will be dance, music and acrobatics in Meeting House Square and Smithfield, while the RTÉ Orchestra will perform in a live broadcast of RTÉ Radio’s Arena arts programme from the upper courtyard of Dublin Castle. New events this year include theatre in Trinity College Dublin and an exhibition of comic art in Cork.

Galway plays host to The Night of the Harvest Moon, in Merlin Woods, an evening of performance, song, and dance culminating in a feast. In Limerick Bits & Pieces invites members of the public to Fab Lab to collect digitally fabricated pieces, before following a path to the Hunt Museum to collaboratively construct an on-site sculpture.

In Donegal, Inishowen Carnival Group will premier their latest work Elemental/Ghost Dance. In Belfast, Ecumenical Matters is a live recording of the only dedicated Father Ted podcast, at which a panel of guests will discuss the memorable conclusion to the only two-part Father Ted story, Kicking Bishop Brennan Up the Arse.

Ms Van Wylick pointed out that there were a number of other transport options available to the public, including Luas, Dart and DublinBikes.

Those travelling by car can avail of a special online rate of €4 from 4pm to midnight in 12 Q-Parks car parks located across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway. Hailo and Uber are also offering special rates.

The full programme of events and participating venues for Culture Night 2016 is available at culturenight.ie.