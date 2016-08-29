Clifden Arts Festival to mark the months after 1916 Rising

Ten days in the life of a Connemara town months after the 1916 Rising will be marked during this year’s Clifden Arts Festival, when a collection of original shop ledgers will be put on display.

The cost of knicker elastic bought by Connemara women in Clifden and the price of suits made by the “Tailor Burke” are recorded in the ledgers, which have been retrieved for an exhibition from September 14th-25th.

The ledgers from surrounding communities of Roundstone and Letterfrack, and on the offshore islands of Inishbofin, Inishturk and Inishark, will also be displayed in original locations, with a particular focus on surviving entries from September 15th-25th, 1916.

Cornish-French theatre company Footsbarn, musician Colm Mac an Iomaire, poet Mary O’Malley and reggae band the Light Runners will feature. The event has been valued at worth more than €1 million to the Connemara capital.

This year’s programme includes a new suite commemorating the 1916 Rising participants, composed by Dr Charlie Lennon. Artists and performers will stage workshops with pupils at Clifden Community School. The festival culminates in a grand parade on September 24th. clifdenartsfestival.ie