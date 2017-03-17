Chef Rachel Allen leads Cork’s St Patrick’s Day parade

Celebrity chef and self-confessed “Cork blow-in” Rachel Allen served as the Grand Marshall in the city’s parade on Friday, just days before she opens her new restaurant in nearby Washington Street.

Ms Allen said she was extremely honoured to be asked to lead the parade with the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Des Cahill.

Ms Allen told Cork’s Red FM that her only concern heading in to the parade was trying to figure out appropriate footwear. “I was very honoured to be asked. I think I will bring a few options: heels, runners, wellies. It is going to be brilliant.”

The parade got underway at 1pm and attracted in the region of 50,000 people to the city centre. The theme of this year’s parade was “Cork – A City of Community, Culture and Commerce”.

The parade was led by a range of Ford models highlighting the decades of production at the Ford motor plant in Cork. Ford’s participation in the parade included a bespoke Ford 100 pageant display created by Dowtcha Puppets company.

Street performance

An estimated 3,000 people participated in the parade, including spectacle and street performance companies Cork Community Artlink, Macnas, Spraoi and Dowtcha Puppets. The Spraoi float was based on the legacy of the copper mines in Allihies, west Cork, whilst the Dowtcha Puppets float had a futuristic theme.

Other groups participating included the United Filipino Irish Association, Nigeria Community Cork, the Mexican Community Cork and Mayfield GAA club which recently won the All Ireland Junior Hurling Championship.

Elsewhere in Co Cork, the Youghal parade was led by grand marshall, Sinead Kane. The solicitor recently became the first legally blind person to complete a global marathon, participating in seven marathons in seven continents over seven days.

“I feel so honoured to be Grand Marshall,” said the lawyer, who is registered blind, and has only 5 per cent vision. The thing I like so much about Youghal is that it is a community and everybody supports everybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosemary O’Neill, daughter of the late US politician Tip, was Grand Marshall in the Mallow parade. Tip O’Neill, who had family connections in Mallow, was named a Freeman of Cork city in 1985. The Democrat was one of the longest serving speakers of the US House of Representatives and played a major part in the Northern Ireland peace process.