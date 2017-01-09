Your favourite artwork from 2016

At the end of our series Modern Ireland in 100 Artworks we had a collection of books, plays, paintings, sculptures and other artworks that gave a potted history of the Irish State. Before Christmas, we asked Irish Times readers to pick the artwork from the previous 12 months that best captured 2016.

The editors of Modern Ireland devised a shortlist with five visual art and five literary works to choose from. It was: Swan Lake/Loch na hEala, by Michael Keegan-Dolan; Solar Bones, by Mike McCormack; Prosperity Drive, by Mary Morrissy; Days without End, by Sebastian Barry; Lying in Wait, by Liz Nugent; Mna na hÉireann, by Michelle Browne; If the Ground Should Open . . . by Jaki Irvine; Atlas, by Kathy Prendergast; A Peening Sound, by Kevin Cosgrove; and The Lost House: A Seek and Find Book, by Brian B Cronin.

From that you decided that your favourite artwork was A Peening Sound, an exhibition of work by Kevin Cosgrove.