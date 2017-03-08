When by Alice Kinsella: a poem for International Women’s Day

When you can say the words that are not listened to

But keep on saying them because you know they’re true;

When you can trust each other when all men doubt you

And from support of other women make old words new;

When you can wait, and know you’ll keep on waiting

That you’ll be lied to, but not sink to telling lies;

When you know you may hate, but not be consumed by hating

And know that beauty doesn’t contradict the wise;

When you can dream – and know you have no master;

When you can think – let those thoughts drive your aim;

When you receive desire and abuse from some Bastard

And treat both manipulations just the same;

When you hear every trembling word you’ve spoken

Retold as lies, from a dishonest heart;

When you have had your life, your body, broken

But stop, breathe, and rebuild yourself right from the start;

When by Alice Kinsella

When you can move on but not forget your beginnings

And do what’s right no matter what the cost;

Lose all you’ve worked for, forget the aim of winning

And learn to find the victory in your loss;

When you can see every woman struggle – to

create a legacy, for after they are gone

And work with them, when nothing else connects you

Except the fight in you which says: ‘Hold on!’

When you can feel the weight of life within you

But know that you alone are just enough;

When you know not to judge on some myth of virtue

To be discerning, but not too tough;

When you know that you have to fight for every daughter

Even though you are all equal to any son;

When you know this, but still fill your days with laughter

You’ll have the earth, because you are a woman!

ADVERTISEMENT

Alice Kinsella is assistant editor of Looking at the Stars, an anthology of Irish writing published last November in aid of the Simon Community. This poem and film have been produced to mark International Women’s Day. It is inspired by Kipling’s If–, but written for women. It features 16 women poets, including Kerrie O’Brien, Alvy Carragher, Jessica Traynor, Rosita Sweetman and Clare Rose Thornton among others