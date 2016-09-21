We Face This Land: a poem by Sarah Maria Griffin

Centuries ago,

Women accused of witchcraft faced, amongst other ordeals,

Trial by water

Tied to a chair or run under a boat

If she survives the drowning and floats

She’s a witch. If she dies, she’s a woman

We are not witches but if the church and state insists

Then let us be the descendants of all the witches they could not drown

This heirloom of trauma, this curse

We Face This Land

This agony of water in order to hold agency over our bodies

Not all of us have survived, the waves do not part

There are no miracles here

When the stethoscope is a crucifix on your belly

How do you have any choice but the water

And fair medical treatment on another

A body is a body is a body is a body is a body is a body is a body

Not a house. Not a city. Not a vessel, not a country

The laws of the church have no place on your flesh

A veterinarian will abort a calf if a cow is falling ill. How is it that livestock is

worth more to this land than us

Eleven women every day leave Ireland seeking an abortion abroad.

We ask for the land over the water. Home over trial. Choice over none.

For our foremothers, ourselves, the generations yet to come

Witches or women - these are our bodies which shall not be given up



