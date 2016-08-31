Video: Karl Parkinson – poet from the Block

O’Devaney Gardens in inner-city Dublin is to be demolished. Karl Parkinson’s novel is set there, so when Liz Kelly wanted to capture the place for posterity, she asked him to read

Karl Parkinson

Karl Parkinson: used the O’Devaney Gardens flats complex as the setting for his debut novel, The Blocks, and now for a video in collaboration with Film Base students

Karl Parkinson: used the O’Devaney Gardens flats complex as the setting for his debut novel, The Blocks, and now for a video in collaboration with Film Base students

 

This film was shot in the O’Devaney Gardens flat complex in the inner city of northside Dublin, which is scheduled for demolition and regeneration. The film’s director, Liz Kelly, a student at FilmBase in Temple Bar, was interested in making a short film there to capture the place on film for posterity. She also felt that the place had a strange beauty mixed with its current dilapidated state. This she thought made for a visual poetry she was looking for.

Karl Parkinson - Poet from the Block

My novel, The Blocks, had just been published at the same time, and when Liz heard about this and read the book, the fact that I had lived in O’Devaney and gone on to become a writer, a poet, and had written this book set in O’Devaney, seemed to her a much better story to put on film, to have a poet from the block be the lyrical centrepoint of the film with the blocks as the visual backdrop to the narrative.

Together with the other students and tutors at FilmBase we went up to O’Devaney and the film was shot as I reminisced, recited poetry and read from the novel. The film has already been well received on social media with more than 10,000 views in a relatively short time.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.