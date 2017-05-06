Ulster Political Lives 1886-1921, edited by James Quinn and Patrick Maume

Book Title:

James Quinn and Patrick Maume, who were responsible for the mammoth and superlative Dictionary of Irish Biography, have now produced a dictionary of Ulster biography. But the entries here are often more extensive than the corresponding entry in the DIB. Their book covers the period from the introduction of the first Home Rule Bill until the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty. Fifty people are considered, unionist and nationalist. Ulster here means nine-county Ulster. The introduction is particularly good, giving a broad, incisive overview of the period. Brian Barton alone uses the insulting term Éire in his otherwise excellent contribution on Basil Brooke. Many lesser-known personages come to life, including Denis Stanislaus Henry, the Catholic unionist who became Northern Ireland’s first chief justice, and Cahir Healy, the Sinn Féin then nationalist politician. No serious bookshelf in Ulster or beyond should be without this excellent book.