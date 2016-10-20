Twitter takes on Trump’s debate style with #TrumpBookReport

‘It took Low Energy Harry Potter seven books to defeat Voldermort. Sad! I would have beat him in the first book!’

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the final presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Las Vegas. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A tweet comparing Donald Trump’s debate style to a teenager trying to give a report on a book they haven’t read has exploded on Twitter. Antonio French, a US politician running for Mayor of St Louis, Missouri, quipped that ‘Trump’s foreign policy answers sound like a book report from a teenager who hasn’t read the book. “Oh, the grapes! They had so much wrath!”’ Using the hashtag #TrumpBookReport, Twitter users have joined in on the fun, imagining how the presidential candidate would report on various works of literature.

