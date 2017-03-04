Book Title:

Trevor West: The Bold Collegian ISBN-13:

978-1843516767 Author:

Trevor West Publisher:

Lilliput Guideline Price:

€20.0

By all accounts, or at least by the 24 contributors, mainly former Trinity College lecturers and high-profile alumni, Trevor West was an exceptional man. While inevitably there is some duplication of his achievements in some of the essays of his many and notable accomplishments when at university, we are also afforded some interesting insights into his versatility in academia, politics and sport. He was, we constantly learn, an active member of the Seanad and a shrewd college politician. We are also given some surprises, for West it seems also cared hugely about the Northern “troubles”. He involved himself in many meetings with Protestant leaders, including regular visits to Long Kesh prison to meet Loyalist prisoners and the UVF commander, Gusty Spence. A dedicated teacher and an enthusiastic lecturer, his numerous sporting accomplishments included rugby, football, hockey and cricket, often with much success. From the warm introduction by Mary Robinson to the closing delightful tongue-in-cheek poem by Iggy McGovern, this book bristles with anecdotes, tales and praise of a versatile scholar who apparently was loved by many and admired by all who knew him.