The Troubadour’s Departure

Theo Dorgan pays tribute to Leonard Cohen

Theo Dorgan

A tribute to Leonard Cohen: Gracias, Señora, gracias for the loan of Leonard

A tribute to Leonard Cohen: Gracias, Señora, gracias for the loan of Leonard

 

When the long, pale riders come down from the hills,
down from the edge of the forest on their tall horses,
coming easy and slow with all the time in the world,
relaxed and looking about them as they always do,
a cold wind will come on ahead of them,
bending the heavy grasses up through the valley.

This is what happens the day they come for a singer,
always a wind when they come for one of their own.

The old people say, the singers are always at home
the day the riders come steadily up through the valley,
relaxed and looking about them as they always do,
the fair huntress, the three dark brothers.
When they come for a singer, they’re coming to bring him home,
that’s what they say, the old people who know.

Leonard has lately been singing us songs of the road,
this is what happens before they come down from the hills.

The women will bare their breasts down in the harvest,
the men will come in from the hunt, solemn and silent,
the children too will be silent, gathering to the singer,
and the oldest woman among us will sing the farewell.
The tall huntress will lead up the strong black horse,
the saddle crested with silver – stars and a moon.

This is what happens, the day they come for a singer,
they lead up a riderless horse to bring him away.

Gracias, Señora, gracias for the loan of Leonard,
let him speak kindly of us when he goes home.
Gracias, Señora, gracias for the gift of Leonard,
let him speak kindly of this place when he comes home.

Theo Dorgan’s latest collection is Nine Bright Shiners, published by Dedalus Press

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.