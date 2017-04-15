The Outside Lands by Hannah Kohler

Book Title:

The Outside Lands ISBN-13:

9781509802128 Author:

Hannah Kohler Publisher:

Picador Guideline Price:

£7.99

In this astonishing debut novel, Hannah Kohler brings us from 1960s California to Vietnam through the intertwining stories of Jeannie, 19 when the story begins, and her brother Kip (14).

Their mother dies in a freak accident heralding a shift in their lives, sweeping the teenagers through both historical and personal upheaval.

When Jeannie finds herself pregnant by a young doctor from a family of social standing she is led to marriage as society dictates; her reaction is to become an unengaged participant until an incident jolts her to life.

Written with an assured and authentic voice, the tale moves inexorably, effortlessly from the American west coast to the hostile jungle of Southeast Asia, veering from hope to disillusionment, betrayal to redemption through the ties that bind.

This is all the more remarkable as Kohler is young and British.

She has succeeded in creating a gem-like portal to a point in time where we truly believe we are living all the characters’ lives with them.