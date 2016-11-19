The Last Poet

Howth – New Moon of June – 2116

They will come for us soon

The agents of the New Machines

In their watercraft they’ll skim across

The drowned suburbs

And I’ll leave this note

Though no one might find it

Now that the blindness

Comes with the madness

***

Once upon a time I stood with my grandmother

On these very cliffs – she would murmur

The names – lost streets of the city

In every name the ballast of history

Low dives kips mansions of stone

Raheny Kilbarrack Sutton

Avenues roads crescents parks

Baldoyle Finglas Coolock

Under the blue water

The sunken grave of my mother, her daughter

***

Said grandmother Hannarafe used say

She remembered the days

Of the Old Machines

Training and grooming the children

To service them, to stroke and pet them

Oh yes, she’d say, on the buses, on the trams

The children gazing into the machines,

Whispering to them, feeding them scenes

Of this world and our dreamworld

Downloading our memory hoard

We interinanimated the machines

Even as they digitized our brains

My grandmother Hannarafe would say

Back in the day

***

My own grandchild is, I pray, safe

Radiant! Beauty! named for Hannarafe herself

The pain of the loss of her, apple of my blind eye

With her sharp tongue, her ability to scry

She left last moon with the other children

They slipped solemn and silent

Into the small boats, heading south

Risking all on the word of mouth

News of settlements where they might make a start

In machine-free zones of the human heart

***

They will come for us soon

The agents of the New Machines

To enforce the Edict of New Thought

The New Recalibration Avoidant of Link Rot

The Final Removal of Un-Logic

The Great Re-Gathering of the New Demagogic

ADVERTISEMENT

The favourite word of the New Regime

The New News and New Reliability Scheme

***

When I was a girl Hannarafe would stand

Here – point across to the Mainland

She’d say Thank fuck

We were safe – stuck

On the Howth side of the water

Over there they were eating each other

What luck, she’d say, to be stranded

Here – the time of the Flood

She’d say, my geomantic grandmother

About the Frantic Days before

The Separation – the bodies – for months

Washing up against the cliffs – the storm fronts

Moving over us – a procession of angry gods.

Those years of the Bad

***

They will come soon

The agents of the New Machines

For the last time I look

Here, in this last book

That has survived the Great Uploading

The Law Against Print designed to bring

Every human utterance through the Filters

Of the New Democratic Holy Scanners

The End of the Road – The End of Memory:

Modernist Irish Poetry of the Early 21st Century

I’d rather burn the evidence

Of my trade, redact to its elements

The ink the paper the board

Smoke on the wind

That drifts at last sovereign and free

The powerful memory of some ancient tree

***

Hannarafe, my grandmother taught me

This old rhyme: Howth for its honey

Its hives, its hawks, its hounds

Its handsome boys, its humdudgeon

And hobthrush, its hasps and hobblers,

Its hylegs, its hyponyms, its hames.

She named herself aboriginal

In a world gone totally institutional

***

They will come soon

The agents of the New Machines

For the girl children, classified Breeders,

For us old ones, designated Upcyclers

The boys for Theocratic Leadership Immersion

Or for Technocratic Service in Data Conversion

I should have been Upcycled at fifty

What they call the New Generosity

I am already too old for that

Now I’ll be rendered for my fat

My bones for fertilizer

At the direction of the Agrivizers

***

But they’ll not find the children

They’re gone with the May moon

Away from the golden gorse blossom

The foaming lace of the May blossom

Over the seven waves

Under the seven stars

This poem is part of the series Dublin in the Coming Times, a free, citywide programme of creative writing run by Fighting Words, in partnership with Dublin Unesco City of Literature. More information at fightingwords.ie