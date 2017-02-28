The Irish Times Book Club podcast with Mia Gallagher

Visitors are reminded that they are about to enter the Wunderkammer, a floating chamber where normal spacetime conventions no longer apply…

Beautiful Pictures of the Lost Homeland has been described by Claire Kilroy as a book about how we process trauma and by Rosemary Jenkinson as less of an airport novel, more of a “rocket launch pad novel”.

Mia Gallagher podcast

In a podcast recorded at the Irish Writers Centre in February, The Irish Times talks to its author, Mia Gallagher, about how and why she wrote this strangely compelling and compellingly strange epic.

The writer and actor discusses using 1970s Dublin as a setting, the creation of her trans woman character Georgia Madden and why she wanted to write about the experiences of German speakers in the Sudetenland in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Beautiful Pictures of the Lost Homeland by Mia Gallagher is published by New Island Books