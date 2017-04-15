The Inheritance by Ally Bunbury

Book Title:

The Inheritance ISBN-13:

9781781998717 Author:

Ally Bunbury Publisher:

Poolbeg Guideline Price:

€16.99

Anna Rose is living it up in London. As the right-hand woman to a PR giant, Gilda Winterbottom, she micromanages glossy events while keeping her eccentric boss out of trouble. When she falls for a polished art dealer, George Wyndham, she unwittingly becomes part of an inheritance battle. With threads linking the London party scene, Anglo-Irish family life and a sprawling Scottish estate, The Inheritance is a book misled by its cover. There are private jets and Porsches pitted against old money and family tradition. The elite are up to their usual tricks, with sex, booze and back-stabbing aplenty. Wyndham’s Scottish estate has passed down through 12 generations, and someone is waiting in the wings to claim their part of it. Anna’s Irish home is where the story comes to life. Her quirky, yoga-loving mother and her ruddy-faced father are entertaining and memorable, their country house a warm and welcoming escape from the madness of public relations. More Jilly Cooper than Kate Morton, the London PR scenes jar with the overall narrative, almost as if we were reading two different novels.