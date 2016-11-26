The Deal; Summer Accomplishments, After Death; and Pretending to Say Goodbye at the Village Temple

The Deal

A bubble rose

in Vesuvius

out of nothing.

From one, bubbles

multiplied in their

numbers, pressures too.

And so people turned

into sculptures seared

and sealed in ash.

At seven,

or at any age,

I can’t know

their fear,

but I know

my own.

Children are always

at the mercy

of the deal.

My mother rubs

her yellow calluses

smooth with pumice

from the site.

The lightness of

that little rock,

its pores fascinate

for hours

in the tub.

My fingertips

in wrinkles

turn it over.

Summer Accomplishments, After Death

I cleaned the empty apartment,

painted the walls white linen,

sanded the floor on my knees for a week,

patched everything up with plaster and caulk.

I wrote my husband’s footstone,

and worked in my studio, portrait sculpture mostly.

I rented (on my own) the empty apartment,

and unstuck all those windows, carelessly painted shut.

I painted the front gate black for the summer,

emptied the boiler’s full tank of water.

I replaced the bolts – all the bolts?

I changed my name.

I was left with all this love

and nothing to do with it.

Pretending to Say Goodbye at the Village Temple

Everyone in black or grey or navy

all save you, red flowers on your white dress

foaming into a haze of pink in their circle of sighs.

There’s panic at the wrong coffin.

It’s topped with a Star of David –

too religious, your father would have said.

At his mimed wishes the funeral director

hurries in with a crowbar to pry it off.

You wait dumbly with the others

for the lift of the lid, and then:

your father laid out neatly, small even,

a garish shade of pink painted

on the fish curve of his lips.

You know your mother would wipe it away

if not for the fear of what colour might

have risen underneath. Nobody moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sense your life made runs ahead of you –

a wild pony pulling its trap,

a startled child at the reins.

Grace Wilentz’s poetry has appeared in Poetry Ireland Review, the Seneca Review, the American Poetry Journal and the Harvard Advocate. She was longlisted for the Fish Poetry Prize this year and is working towards her first collection