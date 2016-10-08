The 100 Kilo Case by Peter Daly with James Durney

Book Title:

The 100 Kilo Case ISBN-13:

9781473636583 Author:

Peter Daly with James Durney Publisher:

Hachette Books Ireland Guideline Price:

€7.99

This is a story. In 1952 a 19-year-old leaves Co Donegal for the United States. To fast-track citizenship, and a steady job on demob, he enlists in the US army, doing a stint in Korea, then returns to join the NYPD. Ambitious, he cracks heads and is quickly promoted. In 1970 he lands the biggest drug bust in US history: 105kg of pure cocaine and heroin, but he and another cop surrender only 100kg of it. An internal investigation leads to flight, followed by arrest and extradition back to the US. On the evidence of his former buddy he gets 10 years. Inside he’s protected by the Mafia from bullying, rape, murder, going insane. Their advice? Forget your family and friends. Learn to relax. Anyone messes with you, grab something and break their head. Daly, now living back in Donegal, has left some serious gaps in his account, but hats off: The 100 Kilo Case is a cracker.