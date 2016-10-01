Snow Over Grasmere

The snow falls down in cascading pleats

catching in dried leaves and branches

as it slowly drifts onto the forest canopy,

floating downward from the darkening sky

in eddies and currents, and descending into

our element. It softens the landscape

to a cushioned layer, soon turning all

to white by the river’s edge. A solitary falcon

swoops down from the flurry, sweeps across

the whitened world below, scrutinises

the frozen scene, then takes to wing and disappears,

the snowflakes continuing to land in turn,

dissolving in clusters on the water’s brim,

returning to their element in a different form,

the singular structure of each untangling

into the molecules of their making, melting to

a common unity before forever fading within it.

Noel Duffy’s debut collection, In the Library of Lost Objects, was shortlisted for the Shine/Strong Award for best first volume. His most recent book, Summer Rain, was published by Ward Wood this year