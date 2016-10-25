Shortlists revealed for Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards 2016

Solar Bones by Mike McCormack, the current Irish Times Book Club title, has been shortlisted today for the Eason Novel of the Year at the Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards 2016, along with The Lesser Bohemians by Eimear McBride, The Wonder by Emma Donoghue, All We Shall Know by Donal Ryan, This Must Be The Place by Maggie O’Farrell and Days Without End by Sebastian Barry.

Modern Ireland in 100 Artworks , edited by Fintan O’Toole, based on the Irish Times series and published by the Royal Irish Academy, has been shortlisted for The Journal.ie Best Irish published Book of the Year, along with Looking Back: The Changing Faces of Ireland by Irish Times photographer Eric Luke; The Invisible Art: A Century of Music in Ireland 1916-2016 by Irish Times music critic Michael Dervan; All Through the Night, edited by Marie Heaney; Dublin since 1922 by Tim Carey and The Glass Shore, edited by Sinéad Gleeson.

The awards, now in their 11th year, feature 14 categories, including children’s, cookery, crime fiction, popular fiction, nonfiction, sports, short story and poetry. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Dublin on Wednesday, November 16th, in Dublin’s Double Tree by Hilton Hotel. The public are invited to cast their votes on the best books of the year ar bgeirishbookawards.ie.

Two Irish Times writers have been shortlisted for the National Book Tokens Nonfiction Book of the Year: Paul Howard for I Read The News Today, Oh Boy and Ruadhán Mac Cormaic for The Supreme Court. The Listowel Writers’ Week Poem of the Year is a new category this year and among the shortlisted poems is In Glasnevin by Jane Clarke, first published in The Irish Times. Claire Hennessy, this newspaper’s children’s and YA book reviewer, has been shortlisted for the Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Senior) for her novel, Nothing Tastes As Good. Ross O’Carroll-Kelly has been shortlisted for the Irish Independent Popular Fiction Book of the Year for Game of Throw-Ins while Talking to Strangers by Michael Harding is on the Ireland AM Popular Nonfiction Book of the Year shortlist.

Larry McHale, awards chairperson, said: “As the flagship event for the Irish book industry, the over-riding motivation behind the awards is to celebrate the extraordinary quality of Irish writing, to help bring the best books to a wider readership annually, and to promote an industry under severe competitive pressure. We’re delighted with the quality of this year’s shortlist – sincere congratulations to all the shortlisted authors and their publishers.”

The shortlists are compiled by two panels from over 300-400 books submitted by publishers. One is an industry panel of booksellers and librarians, the other a group of literary journalists and critics. The winners will be decided by a combination of the public and literary academy votes, weighted equally. In the event of a points tie, the highest score in the academy vote counts as decisive. The Irish literary academy is made up of 200 booksellers, librarians, non-shortlisted authors, reviewers, journalists and cultural commentators, who are invited to vote for their preferred winner in each category.

Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards 2016 Shortlist

Eason Novel of the Year

All We Shall Know - Donal Ryan (Doubleday Ireland)

Days Without End - Sebastian Barry (Faber & Faber)

Solar Bones - Mike McCormack (Tramp Press)

The Lesser Bohemians - Eimear McBride (Faber & Faber)

The Wonder - Emma Donoghue (Pan Macmillan/Picador)

This Must Be The Place - Maggie O’Farrell (Tinder Press)

The Journal.ie Best Irish published Book of the Year

All Through the Night - Edited by Marie Heaney (Poetry Ireland)

Dublin since 1922 - Tim Carey (Hachette Books Ireland)

Looking Back: The Changing Faces of Ireland - Eric Luke (The O’Brien Press)

Modern Ireland in 100 Artworks - Edited by Fintan O’Toole (Royal Irish Academy)

The Invisible Art: A Century of Music in Ireland 1916-2016 - Michael Dervan (New Island Books)

The Glass Shore - Sinéad Gleeson (New Island Books)

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

Himself - Jess Kidd (Canongate Books)

Red Dirt - EM Reapy (Head of Zeus)

The Last Days of Summer - Vanessa Ronan (Penguin Ireland)

The Maker of Swans - Paraic O’Donnell (Weidenfeld & Nicolson)

The Things I Should Have Told You - Carmel Harrington (HarperCollins)

This Living and Immortal Thing - Austin Duffy (Granta Books)

National Book Tokens Nonfiction Book of the Year

I Read The News Today, Oh Boy - Paul Howard (Picador)

Ireland The Autobiography - John Bowman (Penguin Ireland)

The Hurley Maker’s Son - Patrick Deeley (Doubleday Ireland)

The Supreme Court - Ruadhán Mac Cormaic (Penguin Ireland)

Time Pieces: A Dublin Memoir - John Banville & Paul Joyce (Hachette Books Ireland)

When Ideas Matter - Michael D Higgins (Head of Zeus)

RTE Radio One Ryan Tubridy Show Listener’s Choice

Lying In Wait - Liz Nugent (Penguin Ireland)

Conclave - Robert Harris (Hutchinson)

Dictatorship: My Teenage War With OCD - Rebecca Ryan (On Stream Publications Ltd)

All Through the Night - Edited by Marie Heaney (Poetry Ireland)

All We Shall Know - Donal Ryan (Transworld Ireland)

Victim Without A Face - Stefan Ahnhem (Head of Zeus)

Listowel Writers’ Week Poem of the Year

In Glasnevin - Jane Clarke (From: The Irish Times)

Patagonia - Emma McKervey (From: The Compass Magazine)

Suppose I Lost - Andrew Soye (From: Abridged Magazine)

Love / Hotel / Love - Michael Naghtan Shanks (From: Poetry Ireland Review)

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)

A Child of Books - Sam Winston and Oliver Jeffers (Walker Books)

Goodnight Everyone - Chris Haughton (Walker Books)

Historopedia - Fatti and John Burke (Gill Books)

Pigín of Howth - Kathleen Watkins (Gill Books)

Rabbit and Bear: Rabbit’s Bad Habits - Julian Gough & Jim Field (Hachette Children’s Group)

Rover and the Big Fat Baby - Roddy Doyle (Pan Macmillan)

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)

Knights of the Borrowed Dark - Dave Rudden (Puffin)

The Book of Shadows - E.R. Murray (Mercier Press)

The Making of Mollie - Anna Carey (The O’Brien Press)

Needlework - Deirdre Sullivan (Little Island Books)

Nothing Tastes As Good - Claire Hennessy (Hot Key Books)

Flawed - Cecelia Ahern (HarperCollins Children’s Books)

Avonmore Cookbook of the Year

Recipes For A Nervous Breakdown - Sophie White (Gill Books)

The World of The Happy Pear - Stephen and David Flynn (Penguin Ireland)

Natural Born Feeder - Roz Purcell (Gill Books)

The Little Green Spoon - Indy Power (Ebury Press)

Neven Maguire’s Complete Family Cookbook - Neven Maguire (Gill Books)

The Brother Hubbard - Garrett Fitzgerald (Gill Books)

Irish Independent Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Game of Throw-Ins - Ross O’Carroll-Kelly (Penguin Ireland)

Lyrebird - Cecelia Ahern (HarperCollins)

Rebel Sisters - Marita Conlon-McKenna (Transworld Ireland)

The Girl From The Savoy - Hazel Gaynor (HarperCollins)

The Privileged - Emily Hourican (Hachette Books Ireland)

Holding - Graham Norton (Hodder & Stoughton)

Ireland AM Popular Nonfiction Book of the Year

Adventures of a Wonky-Eyed Boy - Jason Byrne (Gill Books)

Fat Chance - Louise McSharry (Penguin Ireland)

Making It Up As I Go Along - Marian Keyes (Michael Joseph)

Pippa - Pippa O’Connor (Penguin Ireland)

Talking to Strangers - Michael Harding (Hachette Books Ireland)

Mr. Pussy: Before I Forget to Remember - Alan Amsby/David Kenny (New Island Books)

Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year

Blood, Sweat & McAteer - Jason McAteer (Hachette Books Ireland)

Coolmore Stud, Ireland’s Greatest Sporting Success Story - Alan Conway (Mercier Press)

My Life in Rugby - Donal Lenihan (Transworld Ireland)

Out of Control - Cathal Mc Carron (Simon & Schuster)

The Battle - Paul O’Connell (Penguin Ireland)

Win or Learn - John Kavanagh (Penguin Ireland)

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year

Here We Are - Lucy Caldwell (Faber&Faber)

K-K-K - Lauren Foley (Ol Society - Australia)

The Visit - Orla McAlinden (Sowilo Press)

Green Amber Red - Jane Casey (New Island)

The Birds of June - John Connell (Granta Magazine)

What a River Remembers of its Course - Gerard Beirne (Numero Cinq Magazine)

Crime Fiction Award

Distress Signals - Catherine Ryan Howard (Atlantic Books (Corvus)

Little Bones - Sam Blake (Bonnier Zaffre)

Lying In Wait - Liz Nugent (Penguin Ireland)

The Constant Soldier - William Ryan (Mantle)

The Drowning Child - Alex Barclay (HarperCollins)

The Trespasser - Tana French (Hachette Ireland)