Sara Baume wins Geoffrey Faber Memorial Prize

Spill Simmer Falter Wither by Sara Baume has won the annual Geoffrey Faber Memorial Prize 2015 for fiction. The prize, worth £1,500, is awarded annually to a writer not more than 40 years old at the date of publication of the book.

Baume is the third Irish novelist in a row to win the prize, which is awarded in alternate years to poets and fiction writers, following Eimear McBride in 2013 and Belinda McLeon in 2011.

A Line Made by Walking, her second novel, will be published next February by Tramp Press in Ireland and William Heinemann in Britain. It is the story of a twentysomething artist who retreats from the city and society to turn her camera on the natural world.

The judges – Justine Jordan, Kirsty Gunn and David Headley – said: “We considered both established novelists and first-timers, but in the end the originality of one debut was irresistible. Spill Simmer Falter Wither does a great deal with what looks like unpromising material – an ageing, lonely man who has lived his whole life at one remove from society, and the damaged, dangerous dog he takes to his heart. As the two come to trust and rely on each other, the book blossoms into many things – a road trip, an almanac of the seasons, a family psychodrama and a mystery story.

“Sara Baume brings to fiction the sensibility of a visual artist and a nature writer’s skills of observation to create a novel that is tender and uncompromising, understated and profound. It looks anew at the neglected byways of human and animal nature, as well as the Irish countryside, to discover that ‘even the tattered verges are depositories of celebration and devastation in unequal measure’.”

Baume was born in Lancashire and grew up in Co Cork, where she still lives. She has won the Davy Byrne’s Short Story Award, the Hennessy New Irish Writing Award, the Rooney Prize for Literature an Irish Book Award for Best Newcomer, and the Kate O’Brien Award. Spill Simmer Falter Wither was also shortlisted for the Costa First Novel Award and longlisted for the Guardian First Book Award, the Warwick Prize for Writing and the Desmond Elliott Prize.