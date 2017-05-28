Review: This Place Speaks to Me, by John Quinn
Diverse voices, childhood and darkness, from radio to page
Seamus Heaney at his old primary school, Anahorish, Bellaghy, Co Derry. Photograph: Bobbie Hanvey
Book Title:
This Place Speaks to Me
ISBN-13:
9781847307477
Author:
John Quinn
Publisher:
Veritas
Guideline Price:
€16.99
The diverse voices from John Quinn’s radio programmes now speak to us from the printed page; each describes a special place. Childhood experiences leave the deepest impressions: a frightened Seamus Heaney starts school in Anahorish; Eibhlís de Barra roams with her gran among the loquacious fishwives of Cork’s Coal Quay; Katie Martyn runs barefoot alongside her mother bringing food to the workmen in the fields on Island Eddy.
Darkness intrudes occasionally: Don Baker describes his miserable two years in Daingean Reformatory; John Lonergan takes us on a bleak tour of Mountjoy Prison; the author himself visits Auschwitz.
It’s an eclectic selection; there are learned local history lectures on Bray and Carrick-on-Suir, and detailed descriptions of a sculpture garden in Glenmalure and Marsh’s Library in Dublin.
My favourite is the artist Paddy Graham’s full immersion in the summer silence of Westmeath: “nothing here like Killarney or the Grand Canyon, but a lived-in rolled-up landscape that folds in on itself like whipped cream”.