Publisher Liberties Press is in the red

The most recent financial results for Liberties Media, the parent of Liberties Press, show the company’s profit and loss account slipping further into the red – from minus €203,674 in the year to the end of July 2014 to minus €228,011 a year later.

It has made efforts to cut costs by reducing stocks over recent years but has seen a rise in the amount of money owed to it by debtors. As a result, it faced bills of €267,802 over the 12 months to the end of July 2016.

Seán O’Keeffe and fellow director Margaret Egan were paid a total of €9,833 between them in the year to mid 2015, but received no contribution to their pensions, unlike the previous year.

Mr O’Keeffe took a loan of €27,381 from the company in that year. He had previously been owed €20,797 for earlier loans.