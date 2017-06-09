Provisionals and dissidents, in their own words

In January 1984, I left the United States for Ireland to find out why people joined the Provisional IRA and Sinn Féin. Over the course of the year I met some very interesting people. Joe Cahill, in the Sinn Féin head office, was especially helpful. I’ll always remember John Joe McGirl saying to me, “If Joe says you’re okay, you’re okay”. I spent almost an entire day with Ruairí Ó Brádaigh who then, in order to get his exercise, walked with me to the train station in Roscommon; presumably my questions were a welcome relief as he recovered from a horrible automobile accident. The RUC attack on the anti-internment march in Belfast that summer was an eye-opening experience. Gerry Adams’s introduction of Martin Galvin gave the crowd a flash of his charisma; the RUC killed John Downes with a plastic bullet.

The fact is that Martin McGuinness changed. The voices of anti-Good Friday Agreement activists are important for understanding how and why McGuinness changed but others did not

My questions were straightforward but the answers, as laid out in Out of the Ashes: An Oral History of the Provisional Irish Republican Movement (Merrion Press), were complex. People joined the Provisionals for a variety of reasons – family tradition, because their friends joined, because they believed Northern Ireland was beyond reform and their best political option was to pursue a united Ireland through armed struggle, and so on.

My academic journey has never really ended. As the Provisionals changed over time, so did my questions. Many people, like Martin McGuinness, joined the Provisionals and remained involved for the rest of their lives. Others, many of whom were founding members, like Ó Brádaigh, disagreed with the political direction the Provisionals took in 1986 and left for Republican Sinn Féin; some of them also created the Continuity IRA. In 1997, another group of Provisionals, including senior activists like Phil O’Donoghue and Joe Dillon, disagreed with the compromises embedded in the Mitchell Principles and left for the 32 County Sovereignty Movement; the Real IRA was created at this time, too. There have also been many people who joined the Provisionals and over time drifted away, or “disengaged”.

From the start my approach has been to avoid condemning or praising the Provisionals. I am an objective, social scientist, observer. Also, in my experience at least, condemning the Provisionals (or al-Qaeda, Eta, Hamas, etc.) as “terrorists” really doesn’t do much more than make the person doing the condemning feel good and lead the person being condemned to point out the hypocrisy associated with the label “terrorist”. The United Kingdom and United States governments have killed a lot more people using violence for political ends than the Provisionals ever did. Consider Winston Churchill’s wartime order to bomb German cities or George W Bush’s order to give Iraq the “shock and awe” treatment.

If we truly want a peaceful world, we have to recognise that a government’s response to unrest will influence the decisions that people make. Internment and Bloody Sunday turned a small-scale insurgency into a rebellion that lasted a quarter of a century. The best approach to understanding how Bloody Sunday or the 1981 hunger strike influenced the Provisionals is to talk to people who experienced those events. Out of the Ashes presents the oral histories of the middle-aged men who created the Provisional IRA in 1969 and “Provisional” Sinn Féin in 1970 along with the oral histories of the younger men and women who transformed the Provisionals into a fully constitutional political party. Like them or hate them, the transformation of the Provisionals is an important story for understanding contemporary Irish politics.

It has been an interesting journey. At the 1984 Sinn Féin Ard Fheis, Martin McGuinness took personally a motion suggesting the leadership was going soft and made very clear his commitment to armed struggle. I remember turning to the person next to me and making a quip along the lines of, “How could anyone be worried about Sinn Féin becoming too political with that guy up there”. And yet, almost 30 years later, I found myself watching Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, dressed in a suit and tie and with a big friendly smile, having his photo taken with secondary school students in the Great Hall at Stormont.

Out of the Ashes may be controversial, but not like Ed Moloney’s Voices From the Grave. Moloney and his fellow journalists, including Liam Clarke, Kathryn Johnston, David Sharrock and Mark Devenport, have covered much of the “Who was in the IRA?” issue. Out of the Ashes focuses on why things happened. What might be controversial is the view that Joe Cahill, Martin McGuinness, Danny Morrison, Seán Crowe (TD), and Fra McCann (MLA), among others, had a legitimate political reason for joining the Provisionals. What might be more troubling is the inclusion of the points of view of anti-Good Friday Agreement “dissidents” like Des Dalton and Josephine Hayden. The fact of the matter is that Martin McGuinness changed. The voices of anti-GFA activists are important for understanding how and why McGuinness changed but others did not.

Oral histories collected after 2005 offer insight on a variety of issues, including “Who won the war?” Perhaps most controversial, these accounts show that people joined the Provisionals because they wanted to help build a better Ireland. This is especially seen in comments from ex-Provisionals who remain committed to a “32-county democratic socialist republic” but had to step back from activism in order to raise a family or earn a living. Ireland is filled with ex-Provisionals who found jobs as community workers, health service professionals, teachers and so on.

The Provisionals were not all saints and scholars but they were also not all criminals and thugs as portrayed by some in the media. Out of the Ashes tells the story of the most important transformation in Irish politics in the last 50 years from the perspective of those who lived it.

