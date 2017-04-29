Poetry: The Black Car’s Retreat
A poem by Jean O’Brien
‘I have seen the retreat of the black car’
C.D. Wright, Our Dust
I have touched the polished wood of a pitch pine coffin too many times,
I have spent time in hushed rooms
with dead people not looking at all
like themselves.
Like many others I have helped bury
my parents, aunts, uncles, grandmothers,
friends and lovers. So far I have been spared
the sight of a dead sibling
lying still in the satin-lined box,
but it is coming. I know it is coming.
I have stood in line shoulder to shoulder
with the remains of my family
and accepted in the wake of their words
the murmur of consolation,
I too have been the consoler to other families’
parade of pain.
I have stood at the windy graveside,
(it is always windy)
and gazed into the depths
of freshly opened earth.
That black car now empty, holding
itself squat and at bay
from the edge of upturned grasses.
Jean O’Brien’s new and selected Fish on a Bicycle (Salmon) was published last year.