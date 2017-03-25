Poetry: Rise and Fall

On grey days rooks bounce

slowly on thermals above the trees

opposite the house they rise

and fall without seeming to care

it’s all a fallacy of course

because without human life

the house stills like something dead

and throws that stillness out of window

after window its blank stare

deadening the fields around it

what story could have you walk

into this deserted valley

one morning like the first who

came this way after something

broke in the old life did you

live here then the time of iron

posts and axles time of stone

barns time of planting fruit

in clearings where the first trees

were hauled down and burned the house

was busy then between wars

that came and went like weather were you

equal to it so much labour

squandered by the thing that broke

the old life down they are not calm

these ruined and empty houses

that used to fly their roofs like banners

of occupation or of hope

Fiona Sampson is published in 37 languages and has received numerous international prizes. A fellow and council member of the Royal Society of Literature, she has published 27 books and was twice shortlisted for both the TS. Eliot and Forward prizes. Her new books are Lyric Cousins: Musical Form in Poetry (EUP), The Catch (Penguin) and Limestone Country (Little Toller, May 2017).