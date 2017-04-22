Poetry: Out of the abyss
A new poem by Gabriel Fitzmaurice
Gabriel Fitzmaurice
The years I wasted lost in hurt and doubt!
I trusted none, to none I gave my all,
Dwelled upon myself, with flesh and stout
I drugged my demons and ignored Your call.
My demons drugged, I lived the life of one
Faithless in all I did and said,
Betrayed my love, and then, when love was gone,
Abandoned hope and fell in with the dead.
You came to me out of the abyss,
I needed help but feared that there was none,
In the dark night of the sense I felt Your kiss
And knew at last that I had found the One
On Whom I count, in Whom I live anew:
When I learned to trust myself, I trusted You.
Gabriel Fitzmaurice is a bilingual poet whose collections include The Space Between: New and Selected Poems 1984-1992 (Cló lar-Chonnachta, 1993) and A Wrenboy’s Carnival: Poems 1980-2000 (Wolfhound Press, 2000)