Poetry: Bees on Pillars of Ivy

Stand in the woodshadow sparred in the woodshadow

I hear the bees

on pillars of ivy. They reach up, the trees

are unstable, so tall so thin.

A pitch

gravitating to the pole.

Their banded bodies

affect the sun.

Diurnal platinum that gives them the stoles

the measure,

the bright abjectness.

They fuse a net. A flux

of magnetism

so that each tree the ivy has knit away

bears the flow from its height to earth.

A chantry of breeding flow.

A column that draws in the ear. Its asteroid.

But what is it saying.

A pure adverse to what the flat bone helmet of the soldier

says.

Listening is swimming.

The sound laps at unascertained edges.

A form of marble caught in wilderness.

Terrible positions of sound

that

hatch or flame, flammable emission.

Tonight they will be quiet.

There is also a box.

As vast as a radio

transmitter was once

in the war.

Sean Borodale’s collection, Bee Journal (Cape), was shortlisted for the 2012 Costa Poetry Award and the TS Eliot Prize. His second volume of poems, Human Work, was published in 2015 following his selection as one of Next Generation Poets.