Poetry: An Isotope and Ground Truth

AN ISOTOPE

wheat that springeth green

– An Easter Carol

Kindly, they help you lie dead still

in your clothes, left arm above the head

in the antique posture of grief.

I recalled

this room as underground, brick-walled,

but truth took it two storeys up, where I wait

as the tincture of thallium chloride and its

half-life answers the beating heart’s hunger

for potassium.

Soon the heart weakly glows

sacred as in any pious lithograph, radiating a

wounded shape onto the slowly orbiting

film of measured fact. Loss is a dear salt like

any other, but its half-life remains unknown.

Muted, blows of a pile-driver reach up

from the diggings for the new North Wing.

GROUND TRUTH

Days of it. Nights of it. The Weather Channel

animating in smears and commas of florid color

streams of digital echo, Doppler signatures

of debris and states in disarray all endlessly

explained in running duets of expertise

sounded and shown above the thin line



typing out names of good Christian towns

that lie splintered and prone aside flooded

highways.

Poor Tom takes us by the hand

to the brown of our hill. The pickup speared,

the limb crack’d, our dog crushed, and our bedding

shredded across raked fields.

Thomas Dillon Redshaw’s poems have appeared in publications in Ireland and the US since the 1960s. His new collection, Mortal, will be published by Brighthorse Books next month.