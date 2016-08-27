Poem: At the Grave of Seamus Heaney by Harry Clifton
‘The Heaneys, Devlins, set in stone, The local names, to whom, one day, I just may add my own’
The grave of Seamus Heaney at St Mary’s church in Bellaghy, Co Derry. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Bellaghy churchyard, County Derry
Because I know the territory
And have lived here
All these years, by my own lights,
I let myself in by rights
But carefully, lest my presence
Breed disquiet.
A raised catafalque
Of clay, a chain-link fence
Your self-defence
From the living shadow
Of the dispossessed,
The critic in the long grass
Of Arcadia. Birds in a bush,
The twittering mesh
Of the inarticulate
In mist-nets, skeins
Of language, brought to hand
In no-man’s land . . . For your pains,
Thank you. And for leaving,
This side of the grave,
Lough Neagh, my Land under Wave,
The Toome shore
And the yet-to-be-explored
Immensities of Doss,
The burning glass
Of water widening to a lens
Or a loss of innocence –
Love-cars, Sunday afternoons
Of too much knowledge, too soon,
The knowledge of death . . . /
Behind the senses,
Knowledge stripped of all that myth
Of history, hope and future tenses –
Acid jazz, the concrete bulk
And small-hours nightclub razzmatazz
That is still The Elk,
The haulage thundering east and west
In juggernauts of driven power
And spiritual exhaust . . .
“When Master Pollock’s bagpipes play
Outside, it must be rain.”
Maybe once, but not again
In the drinking-dens
Of Cranfield, Grange and Moneyglass
And the sheep-pens
High in the Sperrins, rattling tin
As a ghost might rattle a door,
Invite himself back in
To the middle ground
Of Ulster, the daily round
This Monday morning, no-one about,
Where time to spare,
A one-sided conversation
With the dead, is mine to share,
Who have been everywhere
But home, with the fleshers,
Eelmen, buried here,
The cattle doctors, way back when,
The Scullions, the Lavertys,
The haulier MacErlean,
The Heaneys, Devlins, set in stone,
The local names, to whom, one day,
I just may add my own.
Harry Clifton
Harry Clifton’s most recent poetry collections are The Holding Centre and The Winter of Captain Lemass (both published by Bloodaxe Books)